Darrell Brooks will be sentenced for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November

WAUKESHA - Darrell Brooks Jr. will be sentenced for his role in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack next month, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge has ruled.

Brooks has also signaled his intention to appeal his conviction.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Jennifer Dorow set a two-day sentencing hearing for Nov. 15-16, when victims, many still healing from the attack during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, will have a chance to address the court and Brooks.

Darrell Brooks argues with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow during his sentencing scheduling hearing Monday. Last week a jury returned 76 guilty verdicts against Brooks in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six people and injured dozens more.

Brooks, 40, of Milwaukee was convicted on Oct. 26 on all 76 criminal charges he faced in the parade attack trial: six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of battery.

The hearing Monday largely addressed the sentencing schedule, but it also gave court officials a chance to discuss correspondence from Brooks "advising that he will address appealing his conviction," according to online court records.

Sentencing hearing will include many victim statements

Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese said about 36 people have expressed interest in making statements during the sentencing hearing. She expected that to consume four hours or more.

Boese said victims and others favored sentencing prior to the one-year anniversary of the parade attack, which also falls on the week of Thanksgiving.

Brooks, however, pushed for more time, noting his schedule includes Nov. 17 court dates in Milwaukee County on two charges, including the allegations that he ran over his ex-girlfriend's foot just weeks before the parade incident. That could limit his availability for a hearing.

Brooks also said he expected "20 or more" people to speak on his behalf during the sentencing hearing.

"I'm not going to open my courtroom to just anybody," Dorow said, noting she would favor family members in person. She asked Brooks to list the names of participants by noon Nov. 11 who might want to appear by Zoom to offer statements.

The Nov. 15 session will begin at 8:30 a.m.; sentencing itself is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 16.

Brooks potentially faces six consecutive life sentences plus more than 800 years of additional confinement if given the maximum sentence on all 76 charges.

Brooks will appeal his conviction

Brooks has signaled his intent to appeal his conviction but so far no additional details have been discussed. By law, he has 20 days following sentencing to make such an appeal.

During the 18-day trial, which began Oct. 3, he repeatedly challenged Dorow and interrupted proceedings over a variety of issues, including prosecutors' objections to his line of questioning to witnesses, Dorow's refusal to repeatedly address his sovereign citizen legal arguments — which she called "baseless" and "nonsensical" under state and federal law — and his consistent removal to a neighboring courtroom.

Disruptions from Brooks continue

Monday's hearing followed the pattern of disruptions established during the trial and eventually resulted in Brooks again being removed to a separate courtroom.

An argument between Brooks and Dorow broke out shortly after the hearing began over what kind of restraints Waukesha County sheriff's deputies used on Brooks throughout the trial. Dorow said Brooks' description of the restraints during the trial was false and Brooks vehemently objected, shouting at the judge.

After Brooks had been moved to a neighboring courtroom, Dorow called Waukesha County Deputy Nicholas Kibler to testify about the restraints. He called them "soft restraints," with no electronic elements, attached to the table by a 4-foot tether. He said there was no stun device placed on Brooks at any time during the trial.

