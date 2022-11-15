Darrell Brooks sentencing paused due to mass shooting threat at courthouse, cops say

The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, convicted of killing six people during a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, was temporarily paused on Tuesday, Nov. 15, due to a violent threat, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Waukesha County Communications Center received a call at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday from an unknown caller, who “threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse,” Lt. Nicholas Wenzel said in a statement.

“It does not appear to be a swatting, but it (is) currently under investigation by the Waukesha sheriff and (the) FBI,” a sheriff’s office official told TMJ4 News.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow recessed the court for about an hour before the building was deemed safe, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Anyone that is visiting the courthouse should anticipate increased times for security checks,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to thank the public for their patience during this minor disruption.”

The caller’s threats were to “serve justice for Darrell Brooks,” reported Dan O’Donnell, a Milwaukee-based radio host.

Brooks was convicted in October on 76 charges following the Nov. 21, 2021, incident, in which officials say he drove an SUV through a Christmas parade and killed six people, injuring dozens more, The Associated Press reported.

The 76 charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which each pose a mandatory life sentence.