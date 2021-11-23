Darrell Brooks Jr., the accused driver in the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre, charged with 5 counts of first-degree intentional homicide

The man authorities say drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday was charged Tuesday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and will face at least a sixth after an 8-year-old boy died Tuesday from his injuries.

The criminal complaint contains this chilling observation from one police officer who watched Darrell Brooks pass by several options to exit the parade route, and instead increase his speed:

"At this point, it was clear to Officer Butryn that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible." In addition to the deaths, more than 60 people were injured.

Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance shortly after 4 p.m., wearing a green padded suicide-prevention gown. He hung his head at the defense table during the hearing.

District Attorney Sue Opper cited Brooks' long record of convictions around Wisconsin and in other states before asking for $5 million bail. Court Commissioner Kevin Costell called it extraordinary, but fitting for an extraordinary case.

"The nature of his offense is shocking," Herring said, citing the efforts police made to stop Brooks and their observations that he seemed to deliberately mow down participants and spectators.

Opper said she expects an sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide will be filed as early as Friday, and than other charges are likely to come as well.

Waukesha victims identified

Police identified the victims who died as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Sorenson, Owen and Durand were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and Hospel was helping the dance troupe during its parade performance. Kulich was remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

In addition, Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old boy who was marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his baseball team, has died from his injuries.

Jackson’s death was announced Tuesday afternoon on his verified GoFundMe page and was confirmed by his baseball club and his family’s church.

Darrell Brooks' long history with law enforcement

The suspect has a history of criminal allegations involving violence, court records show.

He recently had been released from custody in a similar case, in which he was accused of driving over a woman at a gas station on Nov. 2 during a domestic dispute, sending her to the hospital and leaving tire marks on her pant leg.

The woman told police she thought Brooks was trying to kill her and that it was the latest incident in months of violence by Brooks against her, according police reports from the incident.

The reports also indicate Brooks suffers from mental heath issues for which he is supposed to be taking medications. The diagnosis is redacted from the reports.

Police later found Brooks at his mother's house, despite a court ordert he not have contact with her. He denied he had injured his girlfriend, said he loved her and would never hurt her. He assured police she would later recant her allegations, the report said.

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has come under intense scrutiny for the decision by an assistant prosecutors to seek bail of $1,000 in the gas station case. At the time, Brooks was out on bail in a different case that charges him with firing a gun during an argument with a relative. Brooks was released on Nov. 16 after he posted the $1,000 bail.

That bail, approved by a court commissioner, was “inappropriately low,” according to the DA's office, which indicated District Attorney John Chisholm has launched an internal review of the case.

Brooks has been charged with crimes 10 times since 1999, when at age 17 he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of inflicting substantial bodily harm against another person, according to court records.

Brooks caught on doorbell video

About 20 minutes after Sunday's crash, Brooks knocked on an area resident's door. NBC News, which first reported on the doorbell video that captured the encounter, reported that Brooks told the man who answered the door that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. He was wearing a T-shirt and appeared to be shivering.

The man told NBC he'd been hunting that day and didn't know about the tragedy at the parade. He said he let Brooks inside, gave him a sandwich and a jacket and let him use a home. Then he resident saw police cars going by and asked Brooks to leave.

Just as Brooks did, police arrived and arrested him. Part of that interaction was captured on the security video.

The man later told the Journal Sentinel he had sold the doorbell video and could no longer talk with news media.

Sophie Carson of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Darrell Brooks Jr. charged in Waukesha Christmas parade deaths