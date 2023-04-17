Darrell Goodlow sentenced to 156 years for raping multiple Indianapolis women

A man who dressed as a service worker to trick older women into answering their doors before sexually assaulting them has been sentenced to more than 156 years in prison.

Darrell Goodlow pleaded guilty to eight felony rape charges in March in connection with the assault of eight women from August 2020 to September 2021. Police said his victims ranged from 58 to 78 years old.

He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of killing a domestic animal. Authorities say he killed a small dog belonging to three sisters — aged 67, 73 and 74 — he tied up and raped in the same home.

He was sentenced to 156-and-a-half years Friday by Marion Superior Judge Mark D. Stoner.

A September 2021 police affidavit laying out the accusations against Goodlow includes victim statement after victim statement alleging that a man had forced his way into their homes and threatened them, sometimes with a knife, before raping them.

Police say Goodlow sometimes acted as a utility or service worker. He'd knock on his victims' doors and tell them he needed to perform work in their homes or backyard, then he'd force his way inside. On multiple occasions, he blindfolded his victims as he sexually assaulted them.

All of the crimes took place on the east side of Indianapolis, and in the city of Lawrence.

