Darren Blair: Family seeks answers over man's death in Vietnam

A man's family say they have been left desperate for answers after he died on holiday in Vietnam.

Darren Blair's family were told the 31-year-old had been found unresponsive after being asleep in a nightclub for six hours on 26 September.

But they said they were also told he was found unconscious outside the nightclub and his death certificate mentioned bruises on his face.

His brother and sister have flown to Vietnam to try to find out more.

Mr Blair's family, from Nottingham, told the Press Association news agency he had been on holiday before starting work on a production of Disney on Ice in Vietnam.

Mr Blair's family said he sent them a photo of himself and his tour guide hours before he died

His mother Margaret Mills, 65, said: "He had a tour guide and the tour guide took him to get a drink and then apparently at eight-thirty he said to Darren 'you must go back to the hotel and get yourself washed up, you're tired'.

"Then we heard a story that Darren had gone back out to meet somebody, a young girl or whatever. There have been different stories going around. We don't know what to believe.

"We got another story saying he had been laying in the bar for six hours sleeping.

"The police told me they found him outside the bar and he was unconscious. It was two people that found him.

"They phoned the emergency services and that's when they picked Darren up."

Mr Blair was taken to Hanoi's Viet Duc Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival, his mother added.

"He was a happy-go-lucky chappy. He was full of beans and laughter," she said.

"He was going to settle down and have kids. He spoke about things like that. He was looking forward to his future."

A fundraising page has raised over £22,000 to bring his body back to the UK.

Mr Blair's niece Jordan Gooderham said the family had been told it could cost £55,000 to repatriate his body.

She told BBC Radio Nottingham the family has been told "four different stories" about what happened to him.

She said: "None of us know what happened to him. Nothing's making sense or adding up."

She said Mr Blair's sister and brother were due to meet the Vietnamese police and embassy staff on Tuesday and hoped to get clearer answers.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Vietnam and are in touch with the local authorities."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.