Darren Bradley: Man who killed stranger in Leicester street fight jailed

A man has been jailed for killing a father of two who died after a city centre street fight.

Sam Clark, 21, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Darren Bradley, 53, who was attacked in Leicester in the early hours of 19 August last year.

Police said a verbal argument between the pair quickly turned into a fight.

Clark, of Mill Lane, Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Leicestershire Police said Mr Bradley - who was known as Daz - was walking through the city centre after a night out when the fight broke out on the corner of Carts Lane and High Street.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Clark kicked and punched him before pulling him to the ground, causing him to hit his head, the force said.

Mr Bradley was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died the next day.

'Massive void'

Mr Bradley's wife, Amanda Bradley, said: "In losing Daz I have not only lost my husband, I have lost my best friend too.

"We had the best life together and he was loved by all who knew him.

"What is left now is a massive void in our lives."

She has said seeing their eight-year-old son, who has Down's Syndrome, deal with grief is the "hardest part", adding: "He doesn't understand and the death of his dad has left him suffering with abandonment issues.

"Daz's older son is also suffering immensely.

"With a young child and another on the way he should be looking forward to the future but instead he feels guilty anytime there is a moment of happiness and is struggling to come to terms with the fact that his dad will never get to meet his unborn child."

Det Insp Jenni Greenway, senior investigating officer, said: "Clark never went out that night with the intention of killing someone but a verbal disagreement fuelled by alcohol led to an incident which ended with such sad and severe implications.

"A man lost his life, a family has to live with the pain and grief of losing a loved one in this way and a young man, who went out to enjoy a night with friends, will now serve a number of years in prison."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.