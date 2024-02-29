Darren Prince-Wright wins Tri-County Bee

Feb. 29—West Geauga's Darren Prince-Wright won the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Wednesday morning at Hale Road Education Center in Painesville.

"The Bee went smoothly," said Supervisor of Special Projects Ken Bernacki. "The students from the three counties came prepared and ready to compete."

Landyn Herter represented Ashtabula County.

"Landyn was calm, cool, and collected as the youngest of three competitors," said Coordinator of Gifted Programs Denise Hunt. "The word 'merely' is the one he got out with."

The Tri-County Bee went on for 15 rounds.

Runner up was Grace Kostelnik from Kirtland.

Prince-Wright, representing the region, will be heading to National Harbor, Washington D.C., for the National Spelling Bee on Memorial Day weekend.

"The ESC of the Western Reserve and the Ashtabula ESC have wetary donation to help support the trip," Bernacki said.

