Darren Stebe enters guilty plea in 2019 double-murder case

Jan. 6—BEMIDJI — Nearly three years after a double murder in Beltrami County, the final of three defendants has pleaded guilty.

Darren Lloyd Stebe, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, according to a release from the Beltrami County Attorney's Office on Jan. 5, for the slayings of 39-year-old Adam Thorpe of Maple Grove, Minn., and 41-year-old Jason McDonough of the Superior, Wis., area on Jan. 28, 2019.

Stebe had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but a grand jury decided in 2021 to indict Stebe for first-degree murder charges.

During a plea hearing with Judge John Melbye, Stebe admitted to luring McDonough to his home just off State Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji with the intent to rob him. He also said that McDonough was accompanied by Thorpe and admitted to shooting them both after he asked McDonough for money and he refused.

After killing the victims, the criminal complaint said Stebe cut up at least one of them and then burned both their bodies in a fire pit at his residence. The complaint indicates the killing was related to the trafficking of methamphetamine.

Stebe will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

The release states that Stebe's girlfriend at the time, Kristi Trisco, and associate Daniel Linde have also entered guilty pleas for their involvement.

Trisco and Linde are set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to court documents.

Trisco will be sentenced for two counts of aiding murder in the second degree and Linde for two counts of aiding an offender after the fact with second-degree murder as the underlying charge.

Trisco was living with Stebe at the Highway 89 residence at the time of the murders. Investigators found a text message on Stebe's phone that was sent to Trisco, indicating that he was going to "quarter" at least one of the two victims, according to a criminal complaint. Trisco also made multiple purchases with the $5,000 stolen from McDonough and Thorpe.

The criminal complaint states that Linde helped Stebe move the body parts into the firepit in an effort to dispose of the bodies.