Darryl Daniels trial live updates: Former mistress Cierra Smith takes the stand

Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels is charged with two felonies including tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence.

He’s also charged with five counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, all misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation into Daniels’ relationship with Cierra Smith, a former JSO corrections officer.

10:22 a.m.: Smith claims her and Daniels had arranged to meet on what would end up being the day she was arrested by CCSO deputies.

10:21 a.m.: “He let me know he was never gonna leave my side,” Smith says Daniels told her prior to telling his wife about their affair.

10:19 a.m.: Smith says she was voluntarily hospitalized for a day and a half at the advice of her therapist around the time the results of the JSO investigation was set to be released.

10:16 a.m.: Smith says she sought advice from Daniels when she learned she was the subject of a JSO investigation.

10:15 a.m.: Smith says Daniels’ paid for her trips, jewelry and a breast augmentation surgery.

10:14 a.m.: Smith says most communication occurred on Daniels’ personal phone.

10:13 a.m.: Smith says relationship with Daniels began again in 2019. Says she contacted him via voice calls and text messages daily.

10:12 a.m.: Smith says affair with Daniels did not begin immediately when she returned to JSO.

10:11 a.m.: Smith says her and Daniels remained in communication during her time in North Carolina.

10:06 a.m.: Cierra Smith takes the witness stand.

9:46 a.m.: Defense says background checks requested by Daniels occurred more than a year before investigation.

9:43 a.m.: Defense says state never attempted to obtain data from Daniels personal phone.

9:42 a.m.: Defense says Daniels never specifically asked for agency phone to be wiped.

9:41 a.m.: Defense claims Daniels never used agency phone to communicate with Smith.

9:40 a.m.: Defense claims Daniels deleted Google account prior to investigation.

9:39 a.m.: “They can’t point to any evidence on the Google account, but they’re going to charge him with tampering with evidence,” defense says.

9:37 a.m.: “Do what you gotta do,” defense claims Daniels told officers on the scene, in contrast to prosecution, which claims Daniels ordered officers to arrest Smith.

9:35 a.m.: Defense says Smith saw Daniels driving on the road and busted a U-turn to follow him. Claims Daniels drove over medians to escape and Smith did the same in pursuit.

9:32 a.m.: Defense says Smith Baker Acted herself prior to May 6 arrest.

9:30 a.m.: Defense says texts will show Daniels ended relationship. “There’s not one text message about a meeting on May 6th,” Defense claims there’s no evidence of prearranged meeting on day of Smith’s arrest.

9:29 a.m.: “Mr. Daniels was not going to leave his wife,” says defense. “The evidence will show he did end the relationship.”

9:28 a.m.: Defense says Cierra Smith restarted affair with Daniels after returning from North Carolina.

9:27 a.m.: “Mr. Daniels has to prove nothing,” defense says.

9:26 a.m.: Defense begins its opening statements. “We have heard a long and convoluted story ... one that doesn’t make sense” Daniels’ defense team begins.

9:24 a.m.: Prosecution says Daniels deleted Google account shortly after arrest of Cierra Smith. “That’s tampering with evidence,” prosecution says.

9:23 a.m.: Prosecution claims Daniels requested and obtained a background check on Larry Smith and Armeshia Johnson.

9:21 a.m.: “There’s things on that phone that don’t need to see the light of day,” Prosecution claims Daniels said to IT worker of old agency phone.

9:20 a.m.: Prosecution claims Daniels gave agency phone to IT department for a new phone and for his old agency phone to be wiped.

9:18 a.m.: Prosecution says Daniels called former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and asked for Smith to be housed in Duval County Jail rather than the Clay County Jail. Prosecution says Williams declined.

9:15 a.m.: “The relationship was not over until she’d been placed in handcuffs,” -Prosecution says of Daniels and Smith.

9:13 a.m.: Prosecution says, while Daniels claims to have a sought a restraining order against Smith, he did not.

9:12 a.m.: Prosecution says Smith was driven home by CCSO Sergeant without ever being booked.

9:11 a.m.: Prosecution says Smith was never booked into jail. Instead, deputies asked Smith for a statement upon arrival at the jail.

9:10 a.m.: Prosecution says gun in Smith’s glovebox at time of arrest was purchased for her by Daniels.

9:08 a.m.: Prosecution says Smith was set to meet with Daniels when Daniels’ wife blocked Smith in a parking lot. Then deputies show up and arrest Smith for stalking and trespassing. According to prosecution, Smith overheard Daniels tell deputies to make the arrest.

9:04 a.m.: Prosecution says former JSO Corrections Officer responded to phone call with Daniels’ wife by texting photo of Smith with Daniels, along with the message “I hope you stand by your man.”

