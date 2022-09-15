Darryl Daniels trial live updates: State, defense rest cases, Daniels will not testify

Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels is charged with two felonies including tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence.

He’s also charged with five counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, all misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation into Daniels’ relationship with Cierra Smith, a former JSO corrections officer.

Here are the live updates from Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan as they happened in court:

10:27 a.m.: Defense set to rest case. No witnesses. Closing arguments set to begin soon. Daniels will not testify.

10:24 a.m.: Judge declines to grant acquittal.

10:22 a.m.: Defense also argues messages on Snapchat and Kik Messenger automatically delete, so deleting the app didn’t change anything.

10:21 a.m.: Defense argues Daniels told investigators he did use cashapp. Claims whether he had the app on his agency phone or not was irrelevant.

10:20 a.m.: Defense begins rebuttal on motion for acquittal on all counts.

10:19 a.m.: State argues alleged deletion of apps is relevant because the investigation encompassed evidence tampering.

10:18 a.m.: State argues FDLE questioning about background check requests were relevant to stalking because investigating stalking requires knowledge of the depth of a relationship.

10:15 a.m.: State argues it was not clear the relationship between Smith and Daniels had ended because they continued to text after April 28th, 2019 meeting and he’d texted her a romantic text the morning the defense claims they’d broken up.

10:13 a.m.: State argues while alleged statement made by Daniels requesting Smith be arrested may not have been a main factor of Smith’s arrest, it was a material claim related to a criminal investigation.

10:11 a.m.: State contends it doesn’t make sense for defense to claim Daniels wanted his agency phone wiped to protect his wife, since the defense also has repeatedly claimed Daniels almost exclusively contacted his former mistress using his personal phone.

10:08 a.m.: State says court precedent cited by defense requires deleted data to still be available to law enforcement, which it contends is not the case with Daniels’ Google account.

10:02 a.m.: State says timing of Daniels’ searches for how to recover deleted messages and how to delete a google account is an ‘aggravator’.

10 a.m.: State argues Google account contents were not available after it was deleted.

9:59 a.m.: State says ‘intent’ is an issue for the jury when it comes to evidence tampering charges.

9:58 a.m.: Defense argues the charge against Daniels alleging he lied to investigators about apps installed on his work phone should be thrown out because there’s no evidence to show when the apps were deleted, installed or whether they were ever used on the phone. State takes the podium.

9:56 a.m.: Defense argues charge related to Daniels allegedly lying to FDLE about accessing criminal databases to run background checks is irrelevant to the stalking charge that spurred the investigation.

9:54 a.m.: Defense argues count related to lying to law enforcement about Daniels calling for Smith’s arrest, Daniels said “Do what you need to do” to Ruby. Ruby has contended in testimony Daniels did say he wanted Smith arrested.

9:51 a.m.: Defense argues whether Daniels sought an injunction or not is irrelevant because Ruby did not include that as contributing to probable cause for arrest.

9:50 a.m.: Defense claims one count of lying to police should be thrown out because the question of whether Daniels told Sergeant Ruby he attempted to obtain a restraining order against Cierra Smith, essentially comes down to Daniels’ word against Ruby’s. Questions Ruby’s credibility.

9:48 a.m.: Defense also claims agency backups of phone data absolves Daniels of evidence tampering.

9:46 a.m.: Defense also argues deletion of data on agency phone was to spare his wife, not to conceal evidence.

9:43 a.m.: Defense also argues because the google account was deleted prior to Daniels having knowledge an investigation existed or would be commenced, his actions do not meet the burden of evidence tampering, which requires intent to interfere with a law enforcement investigation.

9:40 a.m.: Defense argues case precedent holds because the state was able to access information deleted from google account through other means (accessing Cierra Smith’s phone data and records) it does not qualify as destruction of evidence.

9:34 a.m.: Defense make motion for acquittal of all counts.

9:33 a.m.: Only question for Flak having to do with Flak’s memory of Daniels requesting a new agency phone. Flak says she doesn’t remember such a request on specific date. State has rested its case.

9:32 a.m.: Flak is the Senior Executive Assistant to the Clay County Sheriff.

9:30 a.m.: Final state’s witness Denise Flak set to take the stand.

9:28 a.m.: Defense again clarifies the background check requests were about a year prior to the May 6th, 2019 incident.

9:26 a.m.: McKinney doesn’t have any specific recollection of the request for the background checks on Larry Smith and Armesha Johnson from Daniels, says Daniels would make background check requests a few times a month.

9:24 a.m.: McKinney says it wasn’t uncommon for Daniels to request background checks following up on things he heard in the community.

9:21 a.m.: Wayne McKinney enters the courtroom to take the witness stand for the second time.

9:17 a.m.: Kelley was also asked to run a background check on Cierra Smith’s husband, Larry Smith.

9:16 a.m.: Kelley says it’s common practice to access public and confidential databases when asked to run a background check. Says it would be ‘very unusual’ for a request to specify which database to use.

9:14 a.m.: A little background on how Armesha Johnson fits into this case: You are not above the law: Woman harassed by Clay County Sheriff speaks out

9:10 a.m.: Defense notes some of the background check databases Kelley had access to were also available to the public. Defense points out Kelley was not asked to access a specific data base, just to ‘run a background’ on Johnson.

9:06 a.m.: Defense notes the request for the background check came more than a year prior to the May 6th, 2019 incident that ended in the result of Daniels’ former mistress Cierra Smith.

9:04 a.m.: Kelley says there was no criminal predicate relayed to him by McKinney for running the background check.

9:02 a.m.: Kelley says he received the request for the background check on a Saturday evening when he was not on call. Kelley says he asked if it could wait until Monday. Kelley says McKinney told him it could not wait.

9:00 a.m.: Kelley says there would need to be some type of criminal activity suspected for law enforcement to run a background check. Johnson was not from Florida based on the available information according to Kelley.

8:59 a.m.: Kelley says the request for the background check came from Daniels, through the chain of command.

8:57 a.m.: February 6th, 2018 Kelley says he was asked by Chief McKinney to run a background check on Armesha Johnson. Kelley says he sent that background check to Darryl Daniels.

8:51 a.m.: Con Kelley is first on the witness stand this morning. The state has two more witnesses after Kelley. The defense told me witnesses will be ‘a game time decision’.

