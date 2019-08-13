Was Dart Group PLC's (LON:DTG) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Assessing Dart Group PLC's (LON:DTG) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess DTG's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

DTG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of UK£146m has jumped 32% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 30%, indicating the rate at which DTG is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely a result of industry tailwinds, or if Dart Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Dart Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.8% is below the GB Airlines industry of 6.4%, indicating Dart Group's are utilized less efficiently. Furthermore, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Dart Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 29% to 13%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 5.4% to 88% over the past 5 years.

Dart Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Dart Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

