Dart, Nasa's mission to deflect an astroid

* The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . * Canada's Quebec province has "no choice" but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said. * A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with many unable to leave their homes and virtually dependent on deliveries of necessities as new infections persisted.