Dartmouth ambulance companies settle with AG's office over billing fraud allegations

DARTMOUTH — STAT Ambulance Services, Inc. and Southcoast Emergency Medical Services, Inc. have reached a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General over allegations that, for years, the companies — both owned by a Mattapoisett resident — had been overbilling state-subsidized insurance provider MassHealth for services, according to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's office.

STAT Ambulance Service has been the 911 provider for the town of Dartmouth since 1980, according to the two companies' shared website.

According to a press release from the AG's office, the $1.6 million settlement comes after claims that "since at least January 2015, both companies regularly falsified and 'upcoded' their claims to MassHealth by purposefully miscoding their rendered services to file more expensive claims."

"For example, the companies billed for emergency services when only nonemergency services were provided and billed for advanced ambulance services when only basic ambulance services were provided," the AG's press release reads.

"The Attorney General’s Office further alleges that both companies billed MassHealth for medically unnecessary services, instructing employees to falsify service documentation to support 'upcoded' claims to MassHealth, and to have routinely failed to comply with MassHealth’s requirements regarding medical necessity forms for nonemergency transportation services."

According to the Mass. AG's office, SouthCoast Emergency Medical Services and STAT Ambulance Service, both headquartered in Dartmouth, have agreed to a settlement over alleged overbilling of MassHealth.

The release goes on state that Southcoast Emergency Medical Services, Inc. took part in similar practices relative to Medicare, in those cases failing to comply with federal documentation requirements relative to non-emergency services.

According to the release, the companies, headquartered in Dartmouth, are owned by Mattapoisett resident Carol Mansfield. The companies' website states that STAT is the only female-owned ambulance service in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In 2012, Mansfield acquired Coastline Ambulance, according to the site.

Attempts to get comment from the companies by phone and written message via a website form were not returned as of this publishing.

What do the ambulance companies have to do?

In addition to "paying back" $1.6 million, the AG's office says the companies have agreed to engage in an "independence compliance monitor and to implement company-wide training and auditing to ensure future compliance with all state and federal laws and regulations."

According to a copy of the Feb. 1 settlement agreement, provided by the AG's office, Mansfield and the companies will be obligated to form a "compliance committee, which is chaired by a chief compliance officer and includes representatives from clinical staff and billing," to update compliance policies and procedures, conduct annual training for all personnel on federal and state laws, rules and regulations, and they will need to establish a "process for investigation of non-compliance and taking remedial and corrective actions, where appropriate."

The parties are also required to conduct "periodic compliance auditing, testing and monitoring."

Be in-the-know: 'Everyone's go-to spot for a meal': Toast N Jam opens on The Ave. Here's what's on the menu

Payment schedule

According to the settlement document, Mansfield and the two named companies must, within seven days of the effective date, pay a lump sum of $350,000 to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and another lump sum of $100,000 to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Thereafter, the remainder of $1,150,000 is to be paid out of money that would normally go to Southcoast Emergency Medical Services, Inc. Those payments are to go to a "Recoupement Account" from which $5,528.85 a week will be taken every week for 48 months.

Background

According to information included in the settlement document, the AG's Medicaid Fraud Division was authorized to begin investigating the Dartmouth-based ambulance companies on Nov. 8, 2022. The investigation looked back at claims made as early as Jan. 1, 2015.

“When providers fail to comply with MassHealth regulations, the program suffers,” saidAG Campbell in the press release. “I’m proud of my team’s efforts in securing this settlement, which will protect the integrity of the MassHealth program so it can continue to provide crucial health care support for our most vulnerable residents.”

According to the release, the settlement is the latest in Campbell's "ongoing efforts to combat fraud committed by ambulance providers."

As of 2012, Mansfield acquired another ambulance company, Coastline Ambulance, according to the Southcoast EMS website. That company's name does not appear in the settlement or the AG's press release.

Dartmouth Town Administrator Shawn MacInnes confirmed that STAT ambulances are dispatched through the Dartmouth Police Department, and the company "compensates the Town annually to provide the service to the community." MacInnes noted that the town "is not involved in their billing or operations in any way."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Dartmouth ambulance companies settle with AG over fraud claims