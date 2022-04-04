Dartmouth College to return Samson Occom papers to tribe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Samson Occom
    American writer and saint
  • Eleazar Wheelock
    President of Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College will return the papers of Samson Occom to a Mohegan cultural center in Connecticut where Occom was a minister and a member of the Mohegan Tribe, the college's President Philip Hanlon said.

Occom had traveled to Europe to fundraise money for the preacher Eleazar Wheelock’s school for Native students. But when Occum returned home in 1763, he found that Wheelock had appropriated the thousands of dollars he collected for a college for white settlers, which years later would become Dartmouth, The Lebanon Valley News reported Sunday.

Sarah Harris, a Dartmouth alum and the vice chairperson of the Mohegan Tribal Council, said “with the return of his papers, Occom is coming back to our homelands and our people.”

Occom's papers, written in five languages including Mohegan, will be incorporated in the tribe's Mohegan Language Project which will be used to revive the language in the community, Harris said.

The documents' return is a part of efforts by the college’s Native American Visiting Committee that proposed to Hanlon it give back the documents last year.

There will be a repatriation ceremony at the Mohegan Church in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 27, the newspaper reported.

Recommended Stories

  • One person dead after crash in Anderson County

    One person dead after crash in Anderson County

  • Undetonated bombs still litter my birth country. Ukraine war shows world hasn't learned.

    International Mine Awareness Day: As a war refugee from Laos, I call on America to resolve the deadly legacy of its secret war in my birth country.

  • Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

    Scientists have observed an enormous planet about nine times the mass of Jupiter at a remarkably early stage of formation - describing it as still in the womb - in a discovery that challenges the current understanding of planetary formation. The researchers used the Subaru Telescope located near the summit of an inactive Hawaiian volcano and the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope to detect and study the planet, a gas giant orbiting unusually far from its young host star. Gas giants are planets, like our solar system's largest ones Jupiter and Saturn, composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with swirling gases surrounding a smaller solid core.

  • Rwandan court upholds 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's 25-year sentence

    KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan appeals court on Monday upheld a 25-year jail sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, rejecting a bid to extend it to life in prison. Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges related to the activities of an organisation opposed to President Paul Kagame's rule, and is being held in a Rwandan prison. He was not in court in Kigali on Monday to hear the decision from Judge Emmanuel Kamere, who said there was no reason to extend his sentence.

  • Madison Cawthorn's Definition Of A Woman Gets Thoroughly Mocked

    The controversial congressman claimed that the easiest way to define a woman is “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker.”

  • Mass casualty incident declared in Isla Vista over Deltopia partying

    One woman fell from a roof, someone else fell from a window and firefighters received multiple calls about possible overdoses of drugs or alcohol.

  • Voice of the people: Windmills are not worth the investment

    A windmill could spin until it falls apart and never generate as much energy as was invested in building it.

  • A Georgia Restaurant Has a Racist History. What Should Become of It?

    SMYRNA, Ga. — For half a century, celebrities, tourists and local residents flocked to Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a restaurant known as much for its Southern menu as for its depiction of plantation life and racist imagery, where white patrons were served by young Black waiters with yoke-like wooden menu boards hung around their necks. Aunt Fanny herself — Fanny Williams, a Black cook who worked for the white family who owned the business — was once described in a newspaper article as “a famous colored

  • AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

    India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders. Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history. One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.

  • Embalmed Body of Dead Rapper Propped Up at D.C. Nightclub

    The corpse of Goonew was on display at Bliss Nightclub on Sunday night. Embalmed Body of Dead Rapper Propped Up at D.C. Nightclub Alex Young

  • Deaths of Arizona Sisters Spark War Over Assisted Suicide

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookWhen the friends and family of Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, found out that the Arizona sisters had died by high-priced assisted suicide in Switzerland in early February, emotions ranged from rage to dismay. How could it be that two healthy, affluent health-care professionals—Ammouri a doctor, Frazier a registered nurse—could go to such extremes? Many wondered if they had secret illnesses, or had been tricked, or even lured

  • Sacramento Suspect Hopped on Facebook Hours After Deadly Mass Shooting

    Fred Greaves/Reuters/FacebookA 26-year-old man taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded appears to have been posting on Facebook about the incident just hours after it occurred.Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento PD announced in a news release. (An initial news release incorrectly spelled Martin’s name as Dandre.) He has n

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, April 4, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert

    Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • California spring break bash chaos: Authorities make multiple arrests, declare 'multi casualty incident'

    The fire department in Santa Barbara, California is responding to an out of control spring break gathering and says “multiple medical emergencies” have been reported.

  • Witnesses film group of men attacking Oakland Asian victim during daylight robbery

    Eyewitness videos show a group of men robbing an Asian male victim in Oakland, California, last Thursday. One witness said the crime occurred around 27th Street and Valdez Street at about 4 p.m., according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. A man who works around 27th & Valdez in Oakland told me he saw 3 men jump out of a car around 4pm today.

  • 2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting near San Francisco playground

    A shooting near Alice Chalmers playground in San Francisco left two people dead and two others wounded on Sunday afternoon.

  • ‘Your Stomach Just Turns’: Surveillance Footage Leads Cops To Killer Of Virginia High Schooler

    Alexis Murphy was excitedly preparing for her senior year at Nelson County High School in the rural enclave of Shipman, Virginia in the summer of 2013. At 17, she was outgoing, loved dancing and volleyball and, like many girls her age, was attached to her cell phone. She even had 12,000 Twitter followers, according to investigative reporter Katie Love. “She was this social media star,” Love told “Final Moments,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. Then, suddenly, on August 3, Alexis vanished. Red

  • Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is accustomed to making promises in spectacular announcements but does not keep them all.

  • Mother killed by husband while at a Miami-Dade JCC for her daughter’s swim lesson, cops say

    MONDAY UPDATE: Miami-Dade police officially identified the woman as Shandell Harris, 30, and the gunman as Carl Watts, Jr., 45.