Dartmouth man who committed alleged assault arrested after standoff with Police

A Dartmouth man who barricaded himself in a home after an alleged assault has been arrested, Dartmouth Police said in a statement.

Police responded to the home on Fenton Street shortly after 5 a.m. after receiving reports of several males fighting.

According to police, one of the men barricaded himself inside the home with a gun he allegedly had during the fight, prompting a response by the SEMLEC and SWAT teams.

Derrick Paine, 40, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm without a license after the man allegedly brandished the gun during an altercation and subsequently barricaded himself inside a residence.

According to police, after extended negotiations and the arrival of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Unit, Paine surrendered himself without further incident.

“I am extremely pleased that there were no injuries as a result of this man’s foolish and careless actions. I applaud the actions of every officer involved in this incident, as it could have ended much differently,” according to Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian P. Levesque.

Paine is facing multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. According to police, Paine also had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated motor vehicle charge.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

