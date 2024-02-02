Dartmouth PD undercover sex sting leads to seven arrests

An undercover sex sting operation in Dartmouth led to seven arrests on Thursday, the Dartmouth Police Department announced.

The operation was a joint effort of members of Dartmouth Police Department Investigative Services Division and Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit to combat the growing threat of prostitution and commercial sexual exploitation, a release Friday from the DPD states.

Through an online ad that was posted, detectives working undercover arranged meetings with the suspects at a local hotel/motel throughout the day and night Thursday.

The sting netted a total of seven men who were charged with sexual conduct for a fee.

“This operation was the direct result of our commitment to combating the ongoing issues that we are experiencing at our local hotels and motels," Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian P. Levesque said in the release. "Though it is impossible to completely eradicate the inherent problems that come with the transient environment that these establishments support, I would like it to be known that we, along with our partners at the State Police, will be taking further progressive measures to suppress this activity moving forward.”

