Dartmouth police arrest New Bedford man in connection with 2022 stabbing case

Dartmouth police have arrested a New Bedford man in connection with a 2022 stabbing case.

Ryan Veenstra, 41 of New Bedford was arrested on January 24 around 7:30 a.m. on a warrant in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Dartmouth in October 2022.

According to police, Veenstra had four additional other outstanding warrants for charges including aggravated statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of fourteen, threats to commit a crime, and operating under the influence of liquor.

The investigation into the stabbing was reopened after detectives received new information regarding Veenstra’s alleged involvement, police said.

“This arrest not only removed a dangerous individual from the streets, but also reinforced the dedication that the members of this department maintain when it comes to following up on cases that would have otherwise gone unsolved,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

