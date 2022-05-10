Dartmouth police searching for missing man

Police in Dartmouth are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros has not been seen or heard from since about 9 a.m., Dartmouth Police said.

Police described him as 5-foot-10 with brown eyes, a shaved head and a salt-and-pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a light blue t-shirt underneath, black sweatpants and brown Columbia hiking boots, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at 508-910-1735.

