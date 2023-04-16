Dartmouth Police seeking help from public concerning hate crime investigation

Dartmouth Police are seeking help from the public concerning a hate crime investigation.

On Saturday, April 15 around 5:00 p.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the Burgo Basketball Association at 101 Slocum Road, to gather information associated with a hate crime.

Upon arrival, officers were shown a dumpster on which a derogatory term was spray-painted.

According to Dartmouth Police, there are no current suspects in this case, but police are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining any information or video footage from the area that may assist in identifying one.

“I am extremely discouraged and upset by this egregious and heinous act of vandalism. It is certainly the hope of every member of the Dartmouth Police Department that if someone has information that can help us identify a suspect that they will immediately come forward with it,” said Police Chief Brian Levesque

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department by calling 508-910-1735.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

