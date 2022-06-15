How Dartmouth’s Student-Led Next50 Initiative Aims To Diversify Case Studies

Dia Draper, Tuck’s assistant dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion: “We want to show people that while we’re not perfect, we’re all in” on DEI

When a group of female Dartmouth College students noticed the lack of diversity in Tuck School of Business’ case studies, they decided to do something about it.

In 2020, they worked with faculty to perform an audit of Tuck’s core MBA and elective courses. Their findings revealed the lack of representation of female and other minority protagonists, so they set up a meeting with Dia Draper, Tuck’s assistant dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion. With hopes of inspiring change, the group presented their research to Draper.

“My initial thought was that these young people were amazing,” Draper tells Poets&Quants. “What they presented to me was so professional. I admired their audacity to say how important and critical diversity is in education.”

Soon after, Draper had a conversation between faculty and alumni who were looking for opportunities to promote inclusive leadership. She told them about the students’ presentation, which piqued their interest. Next50 — a student-led organization and fellowship program — was then brought to life. “The 50 in Next50 not only refers to the past 50 years of Tuck being co-ed, but also the next 50 of Tuck having a diverse student body that isn’t just one-dimensional,” says Gissell Castellon, Next50 co-chair.

‘IT’S A NO-BRAINER THAT WE MOVE IN THIS DIRECTION’

Tuck’s Joseph Hall at the Diversity Conference in Hanover, N.H. in November 2019. Robert C Strong II photo

With the goal of making 50% of business case study protagonists represent gender, racial, and nationality diversity by 2025, the initiative’s purpose is to help every student see themselves in the business leaders they study. “It’s hard to put ourselves in the shoes of the business leaders we study when we don’t share certain characteristics with them like gender or race,” says Lindsay Cox, another Next50 co-chair. “Increasing representation in case studies reinforces that everyone can be a business leader worth studying, admiring, and emulating—regardless of gender, race, nationality, sexual orientation, and so on.”

Next50 has expanded considerably since this meeting in 2020. Now, the team has 12 fellows and 15 associates who work with Tuck faculty, administration, students, and alums to create a more inclusive MBA experience.

This year, the initiative has made major headway; it created a faculty advisory board, planned Tuck’s first-ever case writing competition in 2023, and ran a case writing workshop, which served as a pilot for the competition. Plus, the Next50 folks collaborated with faculty members Joseph Hall and Brian Tomlin to write their first original case study featuring SpaceX’s Gwynne Shotwell, which will be taught in the Core Operations class next year.

“We felt that giving students a sense of what’s involved in writing a case — and coming up with a new case with a female protagonist – was a win-win approach,” says Hall, Tuck’s senior associate dean for teaching and learning who engaged Next50 to help write the case.

“It just seems like a no-brainer that we need to move in this direction,” continues Hall. “We want to ensure that what we do in the classroom is representative of the students that are sitting in front of us.”

THE FIRST-EVER CASE WRITING COMPETITION

Gissell Castellon

Castellon shares that there are a few outcomes the Next50 group wants to meet in the case writing competition, such as developing a repository of diverse protagonist ideas and examples that faculty can use in coursework. “In some instances, this includes writing ready-to-use cases with diverse protagonists that can be immediately slotted into the core curriculum,” she says.

The group also hopes that the case competition can expose students to inclusive case creation, and provide them and faculty with the opportunity to collaborate on case writing and coursework. “Overall, we want this case competition to create awareness around diversity in the academic curriculum,” adds the third Next50 co-chair, Tabitha Bennett.

But incorporating diversity in case studies isn’t as easy as switching out names, identifiers, or culturally appropriate markers, according to Draper; case studies are formulated around real protagonists, issues, and situations — and also have to meet certain learning objectives. “It’s not just about including diversity for diversity’s sake,” continues Draper. “It’s about normalizing certain things, such as that there are women who work in operations roles.”



THE PROCESS: FINDING DIVERSE PROTAGONISTS

To find diverse case studies, the Next50 folks speak with alumni, asking them if they know anyone with the type of story that fits within the context of inclusive leadership. They also engage with professors to collaborate on case selection using a diversity lens.

Plus, they work to understand what support the teaching faculty need, such as diversifying multimedia materials for faculty members who don’t use as many case studies in their teaching.

“Any time I’m chatting with a new faculty member about course materials, I let them know that diverse case protagonists are top of mind for our students,” says Hall. “And if anyone’s going to write a new case, they should think seriously about incorporating diverse protagonists into that case.”

DIVERSITY BEYOND NEXT50

Lindsay Cox

Beyond Next50, Draper says the school has upped its DEI efforts in a number of ways, such as in their recruiting as well as communications and marketing efforts; this past academic year, 49 percent of the second-year class and 46 percent of the first-year class are women. Tuck has also seen the number of first generation students steadily rise, with 16 percent of the class of 2023 being first generation.

The school will run The Tuck Diversity Conference (DivCo) in-person this year, which is an annual Tuck tradition that brings together alumni and prospective and current students for a weekend of networking, socializing, and mentoring. Plus, the school recently implemented a DEI newsletter — which will help to communicate the school’s DEI-driven culture — and has increased the amount of diverse guest speakers and visiting executives since September 2021. “We want to show people that while we’re not perfect, we’re all in,” Draper continues.

There’s also been work done on promoting a sense of psychological safety on campus by modeling “restoration over cancellation.”

“Students and faculty need to know that if they mess up, they’re still part of this community,” she says. “We’re educators who are going to restore, not cancel. And that looks different in every situation.”

PLANTING SEEDS OF CHANGE

Draper’s hope is that this initiative inspires other schools to make the necessary changes to center gender, racial, and nationality diversity. “I believe a rising tide lifts all ships,” she says. “I love the fact that the Next50 students are so invested, confident, and care deeply about the end goal.”

“I have high hopes that the next generations of Tuckies will take the seeds we’ve planted in the last two years and really push for greater representation in all facets of the academic experience,” adds Cox.

