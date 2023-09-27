Darwin, Minnesota, man charged in alleged 100-mph motorcycle chase

Sep. 27—DARWIN

— A man was booked Monday into the Meeker County Jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze in a news release said a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle going at least 35 mph over the posted speed limit around 11:17 a.m. Monday in the city of Darwin.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Brady Allen Lietzau, of Darwin, went off into the streets and failed to stop for the deputy. According to the news release from the Sheriff's Office, Lietzau then went north out of Darwin on County Road 14, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The pursuit ended after Lietzau drove through a fence and laid the motorcycle down in a pasture. Lietzau was apprehended without further incident near the intersection of County Road 14 and 260th Street, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office media report issued Tuesday.

Lietzau was booked into the Meeker County Jail and appeared Tuesday in Meeker County District Court on a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Judge Stephanie Beckman set bail at $25,000 for unconditional release or $10,000 for release with conditions including not driving without a valid license.

Lietzau was listed as in custody at the Meeker County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lietzau's public criminal history record, he was previously convicted of third-degree drug sale and second-degree arson in August 2021 in Kandiyohi County. He was sentenced to concurrent 33-month sentences for those offenses. He also had a concurrent 23-month prison sentence for violating a no-contact order.

Lietzau's most recent conviction was in December 2021 for fifth-degree drug possession in Wright County. He was sentenced to 18 months of prison.