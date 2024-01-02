Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz into spotlight with Mohamed Salah's AFCON departure

Salah produced two goals and two assists is his final match before AFCON - Getty Images/John Powell

With the parting gifts of two goals, an assist and a typically mesmerising performance, Mohamed Salah guided Liverpool to the top of the Premier League. How Liverpool deal with the nigh on impossible task of replacing him will determine if they are still there when he returns from the African Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp can compile an extensive list of Salah’s qualities which will be sorely missed over the next month.

True, his penalties may not feature especially highly despite him righting the wrong of a first-half miss against Newcastle . But in keeping with Liverpool’s season, it is Salah’s impressive powers of recovery that ensure his side has a three-point lead and is looking better every week.

There was a symbolism to one of Salah’s strangest evenings in a Liverpool shirt; the ability to shrug off disappointment and the kind of setbacks that may have left a psychological scar could be regarded as a theme of Liverpool’s season.

There was a brief spell in the first half, of what ended as a rampant home victory, when Salah’s composure deserted him.

He had just missed the first of his two spot kicks with a lame attempt at Martin Dubravka and his demeanour was visibly affected, his shoulders slumped as finding a team-mate temporarily became a trial.

The secret to his revival turned out to be a change of boots at half-time. They must have been turbo-charged given the chasing he gave Dan Burn and the Newcastle defence in the second half, Eddie Howe’s side flattered by having somehow only conceded four.

Salah was clearly affected after missing a first-half penalty - AP Photo/Jon Super

“Nobody should be really surprised that Mo can change a game and can improve in a game,” said Klopp.

“He is an example that the more goals you have the more you are used to missing chances and understand what you have to do to keep going.”

A debate can rage as to whether Dubravka had the match of his life despite being beaten so often, or was spared humiliation by poor finishing. Probably both.

Salah was guilty with his first spot kick. He made amends to tutor his team-mates in the importance of believing the next chance will be dispatched when it comes, tapping in Darwin Nunez’s cross before finding redemption with his new footwear when taking his second penalty.

“It’s not superstitious because I play with many boots. But when I feel it’s going to play with my head, okay, out, change the boots,” said Salah.

“But I don’t like to go in the second half of this game thinking ‘I didn’t score with this.’ So I just made my mind calm and focused on the game.”

Nunez could not wish for a greater source of inspiration as he continues in his quest to match Salah’s reliability in the penalty area.

If all else fails, if Nunez is the same boot size maybe Salah can let him wear his.

The Uruguayan possesses so many extraordinary assets but convincing spectators he is a certain scorer when dashing one-on-one with a goalkeeper is not yet one of them.

He can be brilliant and infuriating in the same movement, outpacing and outmuscling defenders only to fluff his lines with the net at his mercy. No sooner was he the provider for Salah, the Uruguayan ought to have been celebrating three of his own.

Darwin Nunez (left) and Luiz Diaz (centre) must now pick up the slack - Getty Images/John Powell

Klopp pointedly referenced the Uruguayan’s contribution despite the disappointment of firing blanks.

“The situation of bringing the game in the right direction was when Darwin squared the ball to Mo,” said Klopp.

“I would say everyone in the stadium would have tried to hammer it at goal, so it was incredible.”

That does not hide the fact that Nunez and Luis Diaz are yet to show they can provide the goals with the consistency of Sadio Mane and Salah, which makes Diogo Jota’s return timely. The ovation which greeted his introduction on 65 minutes was further proof that the spectators felt all that was missing was a finisher, the Portuguese striker justifying the faith with his pivotal contribution.

His comeback will give Klopp the belief that Liverpool have the goals and pace to cope in Salah’s absence.

The underlying fear that Salah carries too much of the goalscoring burden is the chief reason why one of the most common remarks directed at Liverpool this season is, ‘imagine how good they will be when they play really well’.

That is starting to sound like a churlish criticism given only one Premier League side has scored more than Klopp’s. There would be more to worry him if such chances were not materialising. The laws of xG suggest demolitions will become a trend. That is certainly true with Salah. Now we’ll see if it is equally so without him.

