Daryl Hall granted temporary restraining order against Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates

Daryl Hall and John Oates perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2013, in Nashville.

Daryl Hall has been granted a temporary restraining order against his Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates.

Though court documents have been sealed, the website for the Davidson County Chancery Court Clerk and Master's Office verifies that Hall filed a complaint against Oates and requested the restraining order on Nov. 16.

In the suit, Hall also named Oates' longtime wife Aimee Oates and Richard Flynn, in their capacities as co-trustees of The John W. Oates TISA Trust. The restraining order was issued Nov. 17 and summonses were issued to the couple at a Nashville home on Monday, according to the website.

Maria M. Salas, the office's public records request coordinator, told USA TODAY in an email Wednesday that a hearing has been scheduled for the morning of Nov. 30.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Hall and Oates.

The duo behind upbeat danceable tunes like "Kiss on My List," "You Make My Dreams" and "Rich Girl" released their debut studio album "Whole Oats" in 1972. Six of their singles — including "Out of Touch" and "Maneater" — have topped Billboard's Hot 100. In 2014, the duo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Kiss, Peter Gabriel, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt and Cat Stevens.

Hall and Oates first crossed paths in Philadelphia in 1967 when both booked gigs with their respective bands, Hall told The Independent in 1998. When a fight involving gunfire broke out, the musicians, Temple University students at the time, met while exiting the venue via an elevator.

Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, pose in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 20, 2008.

Last year, Hall told the Los Angeles Times that he had no plans to record with Oates, though he left room for the possibility. "Time will tell."

Hall said the two planned to collaborate on an album prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then "perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John."

Hall also expressed his disdain for being a duo to the outlet. "It's very annoying to be a duo, because people always say, 'Oh, you're the tall one, you're the short one. You're the one that sings, you're the one that doesn’t sing,'" he said. "You're always compared to the other person. It works with comedy entities, like Laurel and Hardy or Abbott and Costello, but with music, it's (messed) up, actually."

Gene Simmons is proud KISS 'did it our way' as band preps final two shows ever in New York

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hall and Oates lawsuit: Daryl Hall granted temporary restraining order