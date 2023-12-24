Daryl Tillman Realty Group adds new agent

Dec. 24—Daryl Tillman Realty Group of Spring Township has announced the addition of a new agent, Elmer Zavala.

He brings 25 years of management experience as well as the training and development skills he learned, all in a detail-oriented professional manner, giving him an edge in real estate.

Zavala has been a resident of Berks County for the past 25 years, currently residing in West Reading, where he enjoys the business district, with its restaurants, shops and salons, which he says are similar to where he grew up in Washington, D.C.

Zavala has always had a passion for real estate, and now he gets to enjoy it with the support of his peers at the Daryl Tillman Realty Group. Zavala will make the home buying process an enjoyable experience, allowing you to make owning your home a dream come true.

Zavala served in the United States Air Force and is fluent in English and Spanish.