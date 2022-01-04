DAs granted restraining order for increase in conduct credits

Jan. 4—Last week, a judge in Sacramento ordered state prisons to halt plans to increase the amount of good conduct credits awarded to second-strike inmates.

District attorneys in California were granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from implementing an increase in conduct credits from 50 to 60 percent for second-strike offenders with serious and violent criminal histories.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, one of the plaintiffs suing CDCR over the issue, said the newest emergency regulation comes after CDCR recently enacted another emergency regulation that allowed for additional credits to be awarded to serious and violent felons, including credits that are not based upon completing any rehabilitation programs.

State officials argued in court filings that the district attorneys did not have legal standing to bring their complaint and that the changes were re-adopting modifications made last May under voter-approved Proposition 57, which was designed to reduce populations in the state's prison system.

"The overall effect of the new regulations is to partially advance the release dates of some inmates, contingent upon their good behavior," lawyers for CDCR had said, contending that good conduct credits give inmates incentives to participate in rehabilitation and work programs.

Curry, along with 27 other district attorneys throughout the state, filed a temporary restraining order on Dec. 22, 2021, and on Dec. 29, 2021, the Sacramento Superior Court granted the petition and issued the order against CDCR.

"Many of these so-called 'nonviolent' second-strikers have long and violent criminal histories — including repeat felony domestic violence convictions, sexual assaults and gun violence," Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a news release. "Releasing these dangerous inmates after serving a small fraction of their sentences not only lacks accountability, it shortens effective rehabilitation, violates victims' rights and is a significant threat to public safety. No one is contesting good conduct credits for fire camp work, but sneaking in another class of individuals with serious and violent criminal histories goes too far."

Curry said CDCR sought to increase credits to 66 percent, two-thirds time off of some sentences, to second-strike inmates housed at a minimum-security level A or B facility. He said CDCR took these actions amid litigation challenging additional credits for serious and violent offenders and the new class of credits will include convictions for domestic violence, human trafficking, animal cruelty and possession of weapons by individuals who have previous convictions for serious and violent felonies.

Curry said the recent conviction of Cameron Welch, who received 14 years in prison for domestic violence, was an example of how these credits could affect his time served and the people the sentence was meant to protect.

Welch, convicted by a jury on Nov. 19, 2021, earned a prior strike offense in 2009 in Sutter County, when he gave a former girlfriend a concussion by throwing her to the floor and then strangling her to unconsciousness. After serving a seven-year prison term for that offense and while on parole, he severely beat his new wife in Yuba County in December 2016. Welch was released on bail in 2017 and fled the state to Nevada, where he was arrested for another domestic abuse case before being extradited back to Yuba County in 2020. Under the new regulations that were blocked by the temporary restraining order, Welch could be eligible to serve just under five years of that sentence.

"It is time for some truth in sentencing in California," said Curry in the release. "The Governor and California Legislature are making a mockery of our criminal justice system; 14 years for Cameron Welch, should mean 14 years. Instead of giving inmates time off for so-called good behavior, they should serve their full sentence and get additional time for bad behavior. I am tired of having to apologize to crime victims, explaining to them that 14 years doesn't necessarily mean 14 years."