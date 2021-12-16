DA's last big decision: Whether to charge Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a dozen years in office, one piece of unfinished business remains for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. before he retires at the end of the month: Will the prosecutor known for his caution go out with a bang by bringing criminal charges against Donald Trump?

Vance, who has spent more than two years investigating the former president, has been coy about whether he’ll seek Trump’s indictment or leave the decision to the next district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a fellow Democrat who takes over Jan. 1.

“I really can’t talk about the Trump case, so I’m not going to talk about the Trump case,” Vance said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “But I think it’s pretty clear that our investigation is active and ongoing.”

Vance, 67, has continued to pursue Trump over his business practices even as he’s packing up to leave the job he’s held since 2010.

After charging the Trump Organization and one of its executives with tax fraud last June, Vance convened a new grand jury that could potentially bring a fresh indictment in what could be a legacy-cementing moment. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.

But a rush to get the case done before Jan. 1 might also be out of character for a prosecutor who holds few news conferences, does few interviews and is known for a methodical approach.

While Vance is perhaps best known for overseeing Harvey Weinstein’s landmark #MeToo rape conviction last year, he’s also been criticized for hesitating to bring potentially risky cases involving the powerful.

In any event, Vance said he has no future political aspirations and little to gain by grabbing the spotlight.

“I’m not running for office again, so politically it’s meaningless to me,” he told The AP. “I have had no sense that politics has been involved in my mind or the mind of anyone in this office.”

Vance, the son of the late former U.S. Secretary of State Cyrus Vance Sr., presided over sizable change in the district attorney’s office, where he oversaw a staff of 500 lawyers with an annual budget of about $125 million.

Like other Democratic prosecutors in the city, he eased off of the iron-fisted approach to quality-of-life crimes that was once a hallmark of criminal justice in the city.

Vance ended most prosecutions for possessing and smoking marijuana and for jumping subway turnstiles, slashing the cases handled by his office by nearly 60% — though some activists said he didn’t go far enough.

He also re-examined cases involving wrongful convictions. Last month, Vance went to court to overturn the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who he said had wrongfully spent years in prison for the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Vance also made good on pledges to tackle cold cases, sending a man to prison in what had been one of the city’s most notorious unsolved crimes, the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz.

Yet Vance has also battled criticisms that he had a two-tiered system of justice — one for everyday New Yorkers, another for the rich and famous.

His career-defining win last year in the Weinstein case came only after he declined a chance to pursue similar charges in 2015 after a model accused the movie mogul of groping her breast. Vance said there wasn't enough proof of a sexual assault.

In 2011, Vance dropped rape charges against the French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn, then the head of the International Monetary Fund, because of concerns about the credibility of the accuser.

Vance investigated Trump’s two eldest children over potential fraud in a hotel project a decade ago, but declined to bring charges.

In 2016, his office struck a deal that let a prominent gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients avoid prison — a case that has since been reopened in the face of public outcry.

Vance, speaking to the AP, said his office has prosecuted many people of “power and authority,” that his office has taken on thousands of sex crimes cases, and that he often defers to the expertise of his career sex crimes prosecutors on charging decisions.

Still, he acknowledged the criticism and outlined steps his office has taken, including bringing in an outside consultant to take a hard look at how its sex crimes bureau operates.

“To those folks who, who criticize our decisions, I would say that we I think we have learned a great deal from the #MeToo movement,” Vance said. “Of course we haven’t done perfectly and you’re going to make people unhappy in this job, just by the nature of the job and the decisions you make. That happens from time to time and it has happened to me from time to time. What I can simply commit to is that the efforts of our lawyers have always been to try to get the right result.”

Trump’s view on Vance is that he’s just another Democrat out to get him in a partisan “witch hunt.”

“New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump,” the former president said in his latest missive Wednesday.

The district attorney’s investigation, which initially began as an examination of hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, has expanded into an inquiry into whether the president’s company misled lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.

The June indictments allege the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives. Prosecutors didn’t charge Trump, but they did note that he signed some checks at the center of the case.

Vance sought Trump’s personal tax records as part of the investigation, eventually winning them through a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Shortly after the court decision, he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Vance told the AP he only ever planned on serving two or three four-year terms — a relative cup of coffee compared with his predecessors Robert Morgenthau, who was in office for 34 years, until he was 90, and Frank Hogan, who stuck around for 31 years.

“I did not want to be D.A. forever and I wanted to have another chapter or two after I left this job,” Vance said.

In the process, he also avoided a potential primary fight with progressive Democrats who said his criminal justice reforms didn’t go far enough.

“In many ways, he’s sort of old school and to his credit, methodical,” New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe said. “He may not have been the best at managing public relations, and I don’t think he was the best at managing his office — making sure that his principles and policies and commitments made their way to every courtroom and to every D.A. — but I do think he’s a decent prosecutor who was trying to do the right thing in most of these situations.”

As D.A., Vance took an interest in global efforts to prevent cyberattacks, gun violence and sex trafficking — issues he says he wants to continue working on in the private sector after his retirement.

Vance has also used an $800 million slush fund bankrolled by Wall Street settlements to provide police officers with smartphones, build neighborhood gyms, and help reduce a national backlog in the testing of rape kits, an effort that brought him national attention and praise from “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay.

Vance assesses himself modestly, saying he took what was already “perhaps the greatest 20th century district attorney’s office in the country” and made it one of the greatest of the 21st century.

The next two weeks will show whether Vance is content with his legacy as it stands, or intends to take one more shot at rewriting his place in the history books.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's longtime accountant and banker have reportedly met with New York prosecutors

    Trump's longtime accountant and banker have reportedly met with New York prosecutors

  • Governors grapple with vaccine mandates ahead of midterms

    Incumbent Democratic governors facing reelection next year are being forced to deal with the issue of vaccine mandates as opposition to some measures rise across the county.While the Biden administration has continued to tout the mandates for federal workers and large-scale employers, some Democratic governors appear to have distanced themselves from the initiatives.Last week, a local Michigan outlet reported that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) told...

  • Voter fraud arrests in The Villages

    Three senior residents of The Villages retirement area in central Florida are in trouble for allegedly casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election.Jay Ketcik, 71, Joan Halstead, 63, and John Rider, 61, face felony charges for casting more than one vote in an election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Republican lawmakers, sounding the alarm bells over election fraud after 2020, have passed new laws tha

  • Biden administration pushes plan to ease truck driver shortage

    With a lack of truck drivers exacerbating supply-chain problems, the Biden administration is set to attack the problem with programs to encourage apprenticeships and recruitment of veterans, among other measures.

  • Tesla to accept dogecoin for some merch sales, Elon Musk sells more company stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Elon Musk is selling another $906.5 million in Tesla shares.

  • GOP primary fights are already getting nasty

    Republicans are facing crowded and increasingly nasty gubernatorial primaries in at least six states so far — with candidates sizing each other up over Donald Trump, election conspiracies and COVID-19 mandates.Why it matters: These races are a snapshot of how the GOP is changing in real time ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party infighting threatens its ability to win elections, since the primary battles risk weakening their eventual nominees for the general election.Stay on top of the latest ma

  • New York prosecutors are examining Trump financial statements that could prove that he inflated assets to defraud lenders

    As prosecutors in Manhattan consider charging Donald Trump with fraud, they have zeroed in on financial documents that he used to obtain loans and boast about his wealth, sources say. The documents, compiled by Trump’s longtime accountants and known as annual statements of financial condition, could help answer a question at the heart of the long-running criminal investigation into the former president: Did he inflate the value of his assets to defraud his lenders?

  • Cheney calls Trump's refusal to act on Jan. 6 'a supreme dereliction' of his duty

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ripped former President Trump on Twitter Wednesday, stating that the former commander-in-chief did not take "specific and immediate action" on Jan. 6, adding that it was "supreme dereliction" of his duty in office.The tweets come after Cheney, a member of the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot, read text messages on Monday from Trump allies to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows into the...

  • Trump accuses NY AG of 'weaponizing' office against him

    Former President Trump blasted New York's attorney general for trying to "politically weaponize her position" instead of "exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers" as her office conducts multiple investigations into him and his company.New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is seeking a deposition from Trump and moving to subpoena him as part of a civil investigation into alleged fraud within the Trump...

  • Scoop: David Perdue rejected Republican appeals to skip race

    A majority of Georgia's Republican state senators quietly sent former Sen. David Perdue a letter last month asking him not to run for governor, Axios has learned. Weeks later, Perdue forged ahead and announced his primary challenge to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.Why it matters: Former President Donald Trump's campaign against "disloyal" Republicans has set off GOP worries around the country about the risk of dividing, weakening or radicalizing the party. Nowhere has the dynamic played out more ope

  • Republicans' belief in Trump's 'Big Lie' holds steady as confidence in U.S. elections dips

    Many Republicans still believe President Trump's 'Big Lie' that the 2020 election was stolen, according to a report that raises fears for U.S. democracy.

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

    NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 15 from College Football News

  • Jeweler crafts wooden rings with beaded inlay inspired by his Indigenous culture

    Jeweler Isaac Shoulderblade carves wooden jewelry with hand-beaded embellishments. The process includes slicing wood to the correct ring size, carving space into the rings for beads, then securing the designs with epoxy and sanding it all down. Growing up in the foster system, Shoulderblade did not get to spend his entire childhood immersed in the culture of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, which he was born into. In this last year, he has embarked on a journey to learn more about his cultural history, which has included learning how to bead. Although he started making rings as a hobby, he gained a following by posting videos of his process on TikTok, which led him to launch a custom-jewelry business. Here, Shoulderblade makes his Every Child Matters ring, which features 215 beads, representing the 215 children's remains found buried at a former school for Indigenous people in Canada. Timecodes 00:17 Cut out ring core 00:27 Create inlay for beads 00:43 Sew beads 01:01 Attach beads to ring 01:41 Vacuum sawdust 01:53 Seal beads 02:06 Shave off excess glue 02:27 Round edges of ring 02:38 Apply more glue 02:57 Sand ring until shiny 03:15 Smooth edges 03:25 Apply final touches 03:44 Check ring size ​ For more, check out: https://www.etsy.com/shop/shoulderbladedesigns https://www.tiktok.com/@shoulderblade_designs https://www.instagram.com/shoulderblade_designs/ https://www.instagram.com/twosparkscc/ https://www.instagram.com/grays_beadwork_/

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘too fragile’ to testify. Defense tries to show greed motivates accusers

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys want to call three accusers’ ’ attorneys as witnesses, claiming that they pressured their clients to testify against Maxwell in the criminal case so that they could receive bigger payouts from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg agrees to pay nearly $1.9 million in restitution, Seminole County's attorney says

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Seminole County’s attorney Tuesday said he has reached an agreement with former tax collector Joel Greenberg toward the payment of nearly $1.9 million in restitution for public money that was misspent during his time in office. “I have reached a tentative agreement, a verbal agreement — and I emphasize verbal — with Joel Greenberg’s attorney for restitution in the amount of ...

  • South Korea clamps down amid COVID-19 spike

    South Korea is reversing course on its coronavirus rules.Health officials on Thursday said a new spike in cases was forcing a rethink of Seoul's "living with COVID-19" policy.Jeong Eun-Kyeong is the director of South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency."We are facing a critical moment in the process of getting back to our normal lives... In order to overcome this crisis wisely, it is vital that we pause for the next two weeks to stop the chain of infections in our community."Beginning Saturday, gatherings will be limited to four people and all must be vaccinated.Restaurants, cafes and bars will have to close by 9 p.m. Movies theaters and internet cafes an hour later.The tighter restrictions leave few options for the unvaccinated They will be forced to dine out alone or rely on takeout.South Korea was only six weeks into its "living With COVID-19" policy, which had placed no curbs on opening hours and allowed gatherings of up to eight people regardless of their vaccination status.But, during that time, cases surged five-fold.With more than 7800 reported Tuesday - a new record.The new curbs will remain in place until early January.Jeong said the government would use this time to rev up its vaccination drive, including booster shots.More than 92% of adults in the country have been vaccinated.

  • Biden administration releases 1,500 files on investigation into JFK assassination

    The Biden administration published almost 1,500 documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963.Why it matters: The National Archives' release of the internal memos, cables and other files concerning the U.S. government's investigation into Kennedy's death follows a long campaign by advocates to have all documents connected to his killing declassified, the Washington Post notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassador roles

    President Biden on Wednesday announced he intends to nominate Caroline Kennedy as ambassador to Australia and Olympian Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize.Why it matters: Senate confirmations of Biden's diplomatic appointments have been slow compared to his predecessors, and embassy roles have remained empty. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: It's the second high-profile assignment for Kennedy, a lawyer and the daughter

  • Democrats at odds over Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill

    U.S. Senate Democrats were struggling on Wednesday to find a path forward on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, with moderate Joe Manchin objecting to parts of the program, a person familiar with their negotiations said. Having averted a government shutdown and potential default this month, Senate Democrats hoped to pass the sweeping "Build Back Better" bill before Christmas. Manchin angrily denied that he was opposed to the child tax credit.

  • Josh Gordon shares his vaccination status after Chiefs place him on COVID-19 list

    The Chiefs receiver shared more about his positive test for COVID-19.