DA's office blasts 'inappropriate delay tactics' in reply to motion to quash OYFS case

Jul. 28—Attorneys representing criminally charged current and former Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services employees "cherry-picked" facts in a "misguided and erroneous" attempt to rescue their clients, the Lackawanna County district attorney's office said Friday.

District Attorney Mark Powell and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly K. Moraski responded late Friday to a motion filed earlier this week by the attorneys representing four current OYFS employees and one retired employee seeking to dismiss the criminal cases alleging they endangered children.

What is clear, they wrote, is the defendants lack the grounds to proceed with their motion and it should be denied and dismissed.

"The court should not entertain inappropriate delay tactics," they said.

City police and county detectives last month arrested caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City, retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

Law enforcement officials alleged they endangered eight children living in three homes by ignoring deplorable conditions, their injuries and lack of food, medical care and schooling and reports of physical and sexual abuse.

In the defense motion, attorneys representing the child services workers argued the criminal complaints do not meet the definition for child endangerment and that the caseworkers are immune from both civil and criminal culpability.

They also claimed evidence had been intentionally omitted from the criminal complaints that would help clear the defendants of guilt.

Attorney David Solfanelli, Helcoski's attorney, said the defense will respond in future legal proceedings.

Attorney Robert Trichilo, Walker's attorney, felt confident the five defendants would be "vindicated," either by a judge or a jury.

Attempts to reach the other defense attorneys for comment were not successful.

Story continues

Both sides are scheduled to appear Sept. 1 before Judge James Gibbons, who will decide if the case will be tossed or if it will proceed to a preliminary hearing, where a district magistrate will determine if the evidence is substantial enough to warrant a trial.

"How could the supervisors and caseworkers here not be aware of the dangerous situation they were creating when they were ignoring those children in need?" the district attorneys office said in its motion. "How could they not be aware of their duty to protect those children?"

The defense motions are inflammatory and make conclusions about the case without any sort of documentation, aside from a promise "evidence" is on the way, the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said the defense alleged William Browning, the director of the county's Department of Human Services, has information to provide, but so far law enforcement has not received a sworn affidavit or written statement.

The defense contends evidence invalidating the arrest warrants are in their possession, but they have not put it forward.

Powell's office also disputed the defense's claim the workers are immune from criminal liability. The law states that immunity applies when reporting suspected child abuse. In the case at hand, no such reporting existed, authorities said.

The defendants "errantly" relied on a since overturned interpretation of supervision to argue the OYFS staffers did not have a responsibility of supervision, Powell's office said. Prosecutors also noted precedent exists to criminally prosecute those in county child protective services agencies for violating the child endangerment statute.

In October 2021, former director of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services Joanne Van Saun pleaded guilty to child endangerment and obstruction. She was accused of ordering employees to close out a backlog of child abuse reports without investigation.

Those cases involved reports of children living in filth, some without kitchen appliances or utilities, like electricity or hot water. To clear out a backlog, Van Saun ordered they close out at least 217 referrals by claiming they had been deemed without merit.

Van Saun was sentenced to 34 months of probation with the first nine months on house arrest.

If child endangerment laws apply to the agency's head, they apply to the underlings, Powell's office said.

"Let us not lose sight of the fact that children are the heart of this matter. ... When county agency workers do not follow the law in protecting our youth in a manner extensively outlined in the probable cause affidavits here considered, they must, as (Gov. Josh Shapiro) once vowed — be prosecuted for failing in that responsibility," Powell and Moraski wrote.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.