DA's office declines to file charges in June road rage incident

Jul. 16—Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has declined to file charges in a June road rage incident, his office confirmed Friday.

The incident involved a man who called Norman police, claiming Steven Bomar, 26, of Norman, had pulled a gun on him and his girlfriend while they were at a stoplight June 15. Law enforcement has not publicly identified the callers to the media.

Officers later approached Bomar while he was getting gas at OnCue, located at Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road, with their guns drawn. Bomar gave the officers permission to search his vehicle; they did not find a gun or any evidence a gun had been in the vehicle.

"The Norman Police Department did submit their report regarding that investigation, and we declined to file charges because we felt that we did not have sufficient evidence to prove our case in court, as that is our foremost priority in filing charges in hopes of acquiring a conviction," Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Travis White said.

The report the NPD submitted to the DA's office was for filing a false police report.

