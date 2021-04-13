DA's office drops rape charge in domestic case

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·3 min read

Apr. 13—The Payne County District Attorney's Office dropped a rape charge against Stillwater man who is accused of several domestic assault charges.

Aaron Deshawn Christopher, 28, of Stillwater was charged with first-degree rape, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery and resisting arrest in January. He is still being charged with several other counts.

The alleged victim in the case went to Grand Lake Mental Health to seek help.

Christopher has been held in the Payne County Jail since his arrest and came up for a preliminary hearing Monday before Judge Katherine Thomas.

Christopher is being represented by court-appointed attorney Sarah Kennedy and the state is being represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.

Vincent called the first witness, Kylie Vincent, a registered nurse at GLMH. She testified that she was filling in as one of the outpatient nurses when the victim arrived, visibly upset.

Kylie said the victim had bruising on various parts of her body, including her neck.

The nurse said when officers arrived, an altercation could be heard.

"She became more fearful, asking questions, um scared," Kylie told the court.

Kennedy cross-examined the witness and asked if she had any direct contact with her client. She also asked if the alleged victim was for sure a walk-in and Kyle was unsure exactly.

Stillwater Officer Miguel Najera was the next witness called. He was one of five officers that responded to the scene regarding a domestic.

Najera also described the victims demeanor as "fearful."

Najera was the third officer on scene and identified Christopher as the male he interacted with at GLMH. The officer described Christopher as excited, looking toward the victim's direction and overall seemed agitated.

An altercation took place, and Najera alleged Officer Eric McKinney got injured, so Najera took over the case.

Najera at first testified that McKinney was the arresting officer, but after reviewing the report he remembered he had arrested Christopher for domestic abuse.

Kennedy asked if this was something he "just remembered" and Najera said yes. Najera was called to testify twice due to a lag in his memory the first time.

The last witness called was Hayley Morgan, a sexual assault nurse examiner and ER nurse at Stillwater Medical Center. She is the one the victim saw for both the alleged rape and assault injuries.

Morgan told the court the SANE exam was first and led to the medical exam, due to alleged disclosures by the victim. She alleged the victim had bruising to her neck and redness in her throat, after she checked inside the victim's mouth.

The victim didn't elaborate on the alleged rape, but did say it occurred at her residence.

At cross-examination Kennedy brought up the order of events when the victim went to SMC.

At the end of the preliminary hearing Vincent moved to dismiss the rape charge, but asked that Christopher be bound over for trial court arraignment on the other charges.

Kennedy asked that count two, domestic assault and battery by strangulation be dismissed due to lack of evidence given by the state She argued the state didn't have enough evidence to support the charge.

Ultimately, Thomas found probable cause that a crime was committed, and that Christopher committed the crimes.

He was bound over for trial court arraignment and will appear in court April 23, if the preliminary transcript has been provided for defense by that time.

