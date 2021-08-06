DA's Office expects COVID to slowdown trials, works on backlog

Aug. 5—The Kings County District Attorney's Office may see a slowdown in trials as concerns mount over the delta variant.

At the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, District Attorney Keith Fagundes said his staff completed nearly all of the scheduled hearings for last week, numbering around 1,700 to 1,800. However, that number dropped to around 1,300 this week, and they have not been able to get any trials off the ground despite the readiness of their staff.

"I do anticipate, given the higher numbers of COVID, that we may slip back to one trial per week, so we could see our trials being impacted again."

Fagundes addressed a significant backlog in trials from last year that were delayed due to the start of the pandemic. Last month, they concluded the first-degree murder trial of Todd Pate, resulting in a guilty verdict. Pate was arrested for killing his wife in 2013, and a hung jury resulted in the 2021 retrial.

The DA also noted that the number of trials up to the end of the year has gone down from 162 to 119, attributing this to plea negotiations and trials being done at a higher rate.

"So with that, our staff is still plugging away, everybody's still working hard and we are making headway on the backway and the trials that we do have," he said. "So we won't stop that."