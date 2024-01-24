DA's office looks to fast-track some violent offenses to trial, plea deal within 18 months

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office plans to take 12 types of criminal charges to trial, or a guilty plea, within a year and a half of an arrest being made, DA Steve Mulroy said Tuesday morning.

The timeline the DA's office set Tuesday was a fleshed-out version of an initiative, called the "Fast Track Violent Crime Initiative," that Mulroy first announced in late December. At that time, he said more details would come after the new year.

Mulroy said the goal is for prosecutors to move a case out of Shelby County General Sessions Court within 60 days of a defendant retaining an attorney, have the case indicted by a grand jury within 30 days of that and then reach trial or enter into a guilty plea within 15 months of that indictment.

"It wasn't uncommon for a case to linger downstairs [in general sessions] for, maybe, nine months or something like that," Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman said during Tuesday's press conference. "The idea is that this set of cases needs to clear general sessions faster than that on average. We're looking at speeding that up. Of course, there are cases that present problems in terms of the amount of information, or particular legal issues, or mental evaluations. And we've seen the nightmare cases that take five years to go to trial. Obviously, that has to be the exception rather than the rule."

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks to the press during a press conference at the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The "priority offenses," as Mulroy dubbed them in December, include high-profile charges such as first- and second-degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault when a gun was fired and violent sex offenses. That category will also include less obvious offenses such as aggravated burglary, convicted violent felon possessing a firearm, having a stolen car with a firearm, owning a Glock switch and retail smash and grabs.

Mulroy also said that the DA's office would be leaning into more requests for unaffordable bail for people charged with those crimes. He said his office will "oppose any bond that does not, in our view, adequately reflect public safety."

"There's no hard and fast rule here, and we've got to allow the individual prosecutors to have discretion to take a look at individual facts and circumstances," Mulroy said. "But I think we're talking about, in a [violent crime initiative] case, a presumption against affordable bail amounts, in other words, pretrial detention, in de facto, if there is a significant criminal history."

Shelby County First Deputy District Attorney Chris Lareau speaks to the press during a press conference at the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Should those defendants receive an affordable bail, or be able to post bail that was thought to be unattainable, Mulroy said his office will still be seeking some sort of monitoring agreement. That monitoring could come in the form of GPS monitors for defendants on pretrial release, or entering into a program, like the Violence Intervention Program.

For months, the DA's office and law enforcement entities around Memphis have said a small portion of the population are committing the majority of reported crimes. To combat that, Mulroy said the DA's office will also broaden its ballistics searching through the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN), to see if a firearm used in one crime someone has been charged with has been used elsewhere.

"We currently do check the NIBIN database for information related to the pending case," Mulroy said. "But for a [violent crime initiative] case], we're going to be doing a broader search to check for other offenses that we might be able to pin this defendant on and add to the charges."

When asked why expanding NIBIN searches had not been done before, Mulroy said he was not sure about the previous DA administration, but added that it could be due to "the sheer volume of cases."

"There's only so much investigation you can do all the time, and we're not even saying that we're going to be going the extra mile for all cases," he said. "We're trying to target, realistically, a subcategory of cases that we think are the ones that are the most driving of crime."

