DA's office not commenting about possible new charges against Anthony Patterson

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office will not comment on whether additional charges will be filed against Anthony Patterson, the former auto dealer charged with Indecency with a Child and Trafficking of Persons.

In a request filed Monday to delay his trial, Patterson’s attorneys said, “The State has indicated that additional charges may be brought before the Grand Jury.”

The lawyers did not say what those charges might be other than to say they allege first-degree felony offenses.

According to the court papers, a prosecution attorney told defense attorney Toby Shook this past Thursday she had interviewed two complainants against Patterson earlier in April and they made allegations of new crimes against him.

Defense attorneys claim the new information will require them to seek another expert, which will take additional time and expense. They also said the prosecutor is planning more interviews in coming days which may produce additional new information the defense lawyers must investigate.

They complain prosecutors have had over six months to investigate and make necessary disclosures so that defense attorneys “are not unfairly surprised by additional evidence and allegations.”

The trial had been set to start May 8. If convicted of the charge, Patterson faces a minimum of 25 years up to life in prison. A hearing on the defense motion is set for Friday afternoon.

Patterson was arrested in February 2021 after an investigation that involved the Texas Rangers, the FBI, the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Attorney General's Office.

A Texas Ranger's arrest report alleged Patterson told a Vernon woman he met on a "sugar daddy" website in 2017 that he was attracted to children. The woman, Jandreani Dashimella Bell, told a DA's investigator and an FBI agent that Patterson was a wealthy man who paid her for sex. She later told a DA's investigator and the Texas Ranger that she began bringing her two young female relatives with her from Vernon to Wichita Falls for Patterson.

Wichita Falls police began investigating allegations in December 2017 after the two girls, then 8 and 10, made an outcry that they were victims of sexual abuse.

Bell was indicted on four charges related to the case in February 2020. Both she and Patterson are free on bail.

