DA's office not issuing charges following reported assault

Mar. 11—Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced Thursday that no criminal charges will be filed following the report of an assault late Feb. 13 on Campus Corner.

According to a press release from Norman police, officers received a report Feb. 16 about an incident that occurred about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 700 block of Asp Avenue.

Investigators identified and interviewed all involved parties. The completed investigation was provided to the district attorney's office Tuesday.

Mashburn reviewed investigative reports, videos, witness statements and other documents provided by investigators and decided not to pursue charges.

"We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident, including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander," Mashburn said. "My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate, as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight."