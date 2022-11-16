DA's Office receives $585,000 for DUI prosecution team

Nov. 15—The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it has again received a grant intended to help fund a specialized team of prosecutors handling criminal cases that involve alcohol- and drug-impaired driving.

The award of $585,000 by the California Office of Traffic Safety will allow local prosecutors to work with state trainers focused on traffic safety. It will also promote collaboration with law enforcement on best practices for managing DUI cases.

"Maintaining a team of prosecutors to combat impaired driving is essential to reducing crime and providing justice for victims impacted by this careless and criminal conduct," Kern District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release announcing the grant.

It was the 12th time the county DA's Office has gotten a state OTS grant for the specialized prosecution program. Funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the program runs through September 2023.

Last year, the county DA's Office filed more than 3,000 DUI cases, about 10 percent of them drug cases. About a third of those were combined alcohol and drug cases.