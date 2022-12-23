DA's office recuses itself from city's Open Meeting Act case

Dec. 23—Open meeting violations against the city of Norman and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have yet to be prosecuted, but one of the cases has been moved out of Cleveland County.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn has deferred the city's case to Canadian County District Attorney Mike Fields, according to Mashburn's spokesperson.

"We have recused ourselves from that case," Alexis White said in a text message to The Transcript this week. "We just wanted to be unbiased."

Tommy Humphries, Canadian County's first assistant district attorney, said the office received the report sometime last month and confirmed it is under review.

In December 2020, a district judge ruled the city of Norman violated the Open Meeting Act, a ruling that was subsequently upheld by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The Fraternal Order of Police, which sued the city, hired Stan Ward who accused the City Council of insufficiently wording a June 2020 agenda.

During the nearly 12-hour meeting, the council reallocated $865,000 from the Norman Police Department's proposed budget increase to fund social and community programs.

Ward is waiting to learn if another Open Meeting Act case will see the light of justice for his clients following a judge's ruling in the lawsuit against the Turnpike Authority.

Ward filed that lawsuit in May after the agency announced the details of its $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS Plan without any mention of the plan in January and February agendas.

Earlier this month, Seminole County District Judge Timothy Olsen ruled in favor of Ward's clients on a motion for summary judgment, which made a trial unnecessary. OTA has said it is considering its options, including an appeal but none had been filed as of Friday.

Ward was skeptical that a prosecutor would act on the ruling, considering the lawsuit brought by the FOP had not drawn charges.

"It seems like we prosecute certain crimes more vigorously than others," Ward said that day during a press conference following the OTA ruling.

Story continues

Mashburn told The Transcript that because the OTA's meetings are held in Oklahoma County where the violation occurred, that it would be up to the office of District Attorney David Prater, to take up the case.

Requests for comment from Prater's office were not returned.

Expert weighs in

Dr. Joey Senat, professor of mass communications for the University of Oklahoma, is considered an expert on the Open Meeting and Open Records Acts.

While it's rare, Senat said charges have been filed in Open Meetings Act cases. He cited several such cases.

Five trustees of the town of Medicine Park were each fined $300 for failing to post agendas after the appeals court upheld that conviction in 1981.

In 2002, three of Nowatta's five city commissioners pleaded no contest to violating the act.

"They were initially sentenced to deferred one-year sentences, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and fined $475.50 in court costs and fines," Senat recalled.

"In 2003, however, a judge granted a prosecutor's motion to accelerate the deferred sentences and ordered them to suspended one-year sentences. The prosecutor said they had violated the Open Meeting Act a second time by privately discussing and signing a letter requesting a copy of the court order that allowed their conversation to be tape-recorded."

Not all charges stick.

In 2013, all five members of the state Pardon and Parole Board were charged with multiple counts of violating the Open Meeting Act, but the charges were dropped after they signed a letter admitting to longstanding procedures that "appear to have been violation" of the act, Senat said.

Charges were dropped in 2017 against three of five Okemah City Council members just days before the trial. They were accused of holding private discussions of public business.

Many cases never resulted in prosecution, Senat said. Often it's left up to citizens to file costly lawsuits, as did Norman residents and Ward.

The attorney has said in meetings with plaintiffs that he did and would not charge his plaintiffs a fee.

"Unfortunately, these are isolated examples of district attorneys enforcing the Open Meeting Act. There are far more violations than prosecutions," Senat said. "So it's left to the public to enforce the statute by suing the public bodies. That's an expensive and time-consuming process. Even though successful plaintiffs are entitled to have their attorney fees paid, it's certainly too expensive for most of the general public to begin such a lawsuit."

Without prosecution, Senat said it leaves the door open to corruption and breeds distrust in local government from constituents.

"As I've noted for years, secrecy in government leads to more corruption, incompetency and inefficiency. That's not good for anyone living under such a government."

Without excuse

Senat said no one should be surprised by the judge's ruling in the lawsuit Ward brought against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

"He applied what our appellate courts have long said: Meeting agendas must be written in clear, simple, direct language actually notifying the public of what the public body will be discussing," he said. "The OTA agendas didn't do that."

Senat said a 40-year-old Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals case emphasized that the purpose of the Act is to facilitate "an informed citizenry's understanding of the governmental processes and governmental problems."

"So, these aren't new expectations for public bodies," he said. "Their members and their attorneys should have known what the Open Meeting Act requires of them. There is no excuse for these violations."

Senat wondered if OTA staff had recently had any OMA trainings, such as those offered throughout the year by the Oklahoma Attorney General.

OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark said that staff completed training on the law in November.

When asked if staff had received training prior to the January meeting and could produce certifications or dates to that effect, she offered the following statement:

"OTA staff has taken and will continue to take advantage of continuing education opportunities offered through the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office," she said in an email to the Transcript.

Clark said agendas are prepared approximately three weeks in advance with "division directors, the deputy director, and legal counsel" who review them before they are finalized.

"OTA relies upon its legal counsel and the many years of public service experience of its leadership team to comply with the OMA," she said.

Senat said government officials should put themselves in the shoes of the public when composing agendas.

"Err on the side of disclosure," he said. "Public bodies should ask themselves if the agenda explains to the rest of us in simple, understandable language what that public body will be discussing and doing in the meeting."