DA's office requests autopsy after man shot in October dies

Dec. 31—WEATHERFORD — A request for an autopsy to be performed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has been submitted after the death of a 19-year-old.

Shaedon Golden, of Clyde, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso after a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Weatherford on Oct. 17. He died Dec. 19 in an Abilene hospital.

Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain submitted a request on Dec. 21 to the Taylor County justice of the peace conducting the inquest into Golden's death.

"In the letter, I requested that he permit the body of the deceased to be transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to be performed," Swain said.

Weatherford police used surveillance footage from the incident to narrow down the vehicle and a person of interest in the shooting. On Oct. 14, an arrest warrant for aggravated assault causes bodily injury was issued for John Henry Hughes, 75. Hughes was arrested that same day by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, and was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm stemming from that arrest.

As of press time, jail records showed Hughes remained in the SBCSD facility in California on the firearm charge, as well as a hold stemming from the Weatherford incident.

Swain said his office has been working with Weatherford PD to obtain medical records from the treatment of Golden during his hospital stay.

"When we have a chance to review those records as well as the results of the autopsy, if the evidence points to the previous shooting as the cause of Mr. Golden's death, we will work with detectives to seek an arrest warrant and indictment against John Hughes for murder in lieu of the aggravated assault charges that he is currently facing," the DA said.

Weatherford PD investigators had planned to travel to California to conduct interviews, according to a press release, but a message left for the investigator seeking an update on the investigation was not returned by press time.