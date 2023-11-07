DA's task force busts Ada fentanyl ring

Nov. 7—On Monday, Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson announced multiple arrests of individuals involved in a large-scale fentanyl distribution ring in Ada by his Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.

"These arrests today by our task force put a major dent in fentanyl distribution in the communities in the 22nd District," Johnson said. "In addition to the arrests, task force agents seized 20 grams of fentanyl."

Johnson said those arrested Monday were Tyler Wayner Campise, Jamesa Trevor Knight, and Marissa Ann Kuper.

Campise was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

"Mr. Campise is accused of the distribution of 20 grams of fentanyl, and when arrested he had 10 grams of fentanyl in his possession," Johnson said. "Mr. Knight was identified during the Campise investigation and was arrested by the DA Drug Task Force today in the process of selling 2 grams of fentanyl.

"Arrested alongside Mr. Knight was Marissa Ann Kuper, who is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl as well as child endangerment for having her infant child in the vehicle during the transaction and subsequent arrest."

Kuper is out on bond in another county for a similar offense.

Johnson said fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths. It has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that even two micrograms of fentanyl is enough to cause a fatal overdose.

"The removal of 20 grams of fentanyl is saving thousands — if not tens of thousands — of lives from a fatal overdose," Johnson said.

The Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force includes members of the Ada Police Department.

"I applaud the great work of the task force and also the tremendous assistance we have received from the Ada Police Department, particularly today when my agents were doing the dangerous work of arresting these individuals," Johnson said. "These arrests were the result of a diligent investigation spanning many months. I could not be prouder of my task force. Their hard work and the spirit of cooperation they have with members of the Ada Police Department make our community a safer place.

"The illegal distribution of fentanyl presents major safety concerns to the citizens within District 22 which will not be tolerated."