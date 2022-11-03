Dash-cam video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers chasing Dodge Hellcat going 160 mph

Newly released dash cam video shows the high-speed chase where the Florida Highway Patrol said a Dodge Hellcat hit speeds of 160 miles per hour while on Interstate 75.

This started Friday at 6:23 a.m., when the FHP communications center in Jacksonville got a call about cars that had been reported stolen. During the chase, troopers pursued suspects from Sumter up to Hamilton County and even into Georgia.

The video shows that once the driver in the 2022 Dodge Hellcat sped past on I-75, the trooper immediately hit the gas and started the chase.

It took the trooper roughly six-and-a-half minutes to catch up to the driver. That was only possible after other troopers used a spike strip on the car.

Several troopers can be seen on the video approaching the car, which had crashed into the median, with guns drawn.

Troopers found the occupants were nowhere to be found. They had bailed out and ran into the nearby woods.

By 1:20 p.m. Friday, all three suspects were captured and put under arrest.

Charges against them include grand theft, fleeing police and obstructing justice.

