Dash cam video shows moments truck crashes into Trotwood police cruiser

Newly-released video shows the moment a high-speed chase ended in a crash and shooting on US 35.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell breaks down the dash cam video on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The crash ended with 54-year-old James Skirvin crushing a sheriff’s department cruiser and then ending on top of a Trotwood police cruiser with an officer inside.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting indicted

Investigators have confirmed that more than a half dozen deputies and officers opened fire toward Skirvin. That part is redacted from the video News Center 7 requested and received. However, the video shows a number of things new things.

We will continue updating this story.