Dash-cam video shows Pasco driver slam police car then nearly hit elderly pedestrian

Pasco police are searching for the woman who was driving an SUV that hit a police car and then nearly ran over an elderly pedestrian.

Officer Brad Leininger spotted the expired tags on the Hyundai Sante Fe at 5:50 p.m. Thursday near 20th Avenue and Court Street, according to Pasco police’s Facebook.

Leininger had his K9 partner, Zador, riding with him at the time.

The Pasco police officer signaled for the driver to pull over, and dash cam video shows her pulling into a parking lot and stopping.

The video, shared on the department’s Facebook page, shows Leininger using a light to look into the back window. Then the driver suddenly puts the SUV into reverse, rams the police car and then takes off.

She hops the curb and drives away. Along the way, she nearly hit a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.