Dash-cam video shows patrol in Mansfield forcing vehicle to stop, arresting driver

A newly released dash-cam video shows parts of the chase on I-71 last week that ended when a trooper used his cruiser to force the suspect's vehicle into a guardrail, and a highway patrol helicopter tracked the driver after he fled into the woods

Two men were arrested after the high-speed chase early April 7.

Mansfield patrol pursuit April 7, 2022 shows suspect fleeing troopers in this video, obtained from the patrol and edited for length.

The News Journal made a public records request and this week received the video, which was edited for length.

The incident began when a trooper from the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop at 2:36 a.m. April 7 on Interstate 71 for in Richland County for traffic and equipment violations. The driver of the 2003 Buick Century stopped in the right lane momentarily, then fled southbound.

The pursuit continued onto Ohio 95 in Morrow County at a high rate of speed with the Buick swerving across the lanes, according to the patrol.

The Buick exited at Ohio 95 at Ohio 95 and turned northbound back onto I-71.

Responding units successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the suspects' vehicle. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 71 at a slow rate of speed, the Buick's tires slashed by the stop strips.

The passenger jumped from the vehicle near mile post 177 and was quickly apprehended, according to the patrol.

The driver continued northbound for less than a mile when permission was given to intentionally force the vehicle into a guardrail. The contact was successful, disabling the Buick.

The driver fled through the passenger door and into a wooded area on foot, near the Ashland County line. An Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter directed units to the driver's location and he was apprehended without incident, according to the patrol.

Preliminary investigations show the driver was Justin Peterson, 32, of Cleveland. The passenger was Allan Stephenson, 38, of South Euclid. Peterson was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol and has an active felony warrant for his arrest, the patrol said in a news release. Peterson was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and intoxication. Peterson's charges will be requested through the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.

Stephenson was released with a summons on a charge of drug possession.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Mifflin Township EMS and Madison Township EMS assisted on scene.

