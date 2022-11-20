Dash cam video shows struggle before deputy shot and killed Derrick Kittling of Alexandria

A Rapides Sheriff's Office dash cam video released Sunday shows Derrick Kittling and a deputy engaged in a struggle before the officer shot and killed him after a traffic stop Nov. 6.

Louisiana State Police released the video during a news conference Sunday at Troop E headquarters in Alexandria.

In the video, Kittling, 45, reaches for deputy Rodney Anderson's Taser and a struggle ensues. The Taser was fired at least twice, the video shows, but it was unclear whether it hit Kittling or the deputy.

That is one part of the incident State Police are still trying to determine, Col. Lamar Davis, State Police superintendent, said in response to reporters' questions.

Also shown during Sunday's news conference was a video recording taken from Anderson's body cam as well as another video taken by a bystander.

State Police said the entire incident transpired over 58 seconds.

Standing at the rear of his silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, the video shows Kittling asking Anderson why he was being stopped. Anderson does not answer the question.

Asked by a reporter if that is proper protocol, Davis told reporters State Police investigators are looking into that question and are consulting Sheriff's Office policies and training as part of the inquiry.

After shooting Kittling, Anderson immediately radios that a subject had been shot in the head and calls for an ambulance.

At A Call for Justice March for Kittling held Thursday in Alexandria, Ronald Haley, co-counsel of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whom Kittling’s family has retained, said he spoke with a Louisiana State Police representative who assured him that the findings and vide would be released within a couple of days.

The family of Derrick Kittling gathered in downtown Alexandria for A Call for Justice March for Kittling Thursday afternoon. Derrick Kittling, 45, was shot by a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Nov. 6 during a traffic stop. Kittling later died at the hospital. The march was held to seek the immediate release of the deputy's body and dash cam video of the fatal traffic stop.

Rapides Sheriff Mark Wood called the Louisiana State Police to investigate. On Nov. 7, State Police issued a statement about the ongoing investigation stating that during a traffic stop at Seventh and Broadway, "a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the deputy's Taser."

Anderson then discharged his weapon, striking Kittling, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

"We need the video. The full video. The whole video. We don't want no pieces. We need the whole video," Kittling's oldest daughter, LaNeesha Alexander, said at a news conference Thursday on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse. Crying, Alexander said there was no reason for her father to be shot.

At a peaceful protest held the day after Kittling died, his uncle, the Rev. Herbert Green, Kittling's, said the family was not interested in a hurried investigation but want to learn the truth.

Services for Kittling were held Saturday at Zion Hill Church Family in Pineville. Burial followed in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery and Monument Company under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home.

Kittling had retired from Greenwood as a monument builder.

He was a member of St. James United People Church of which his uncle is pastor, states the obituary.

"We have to show people the love of God and have a good heart event if others don't," is a saying he often said, according to the obituary.

"He was known as a workaholic," it states. "It didn't mater how tired he was, as he always mustarded enough strength to help anyone he could no matter the time of day. He found pleasure helping others in various capacities, from feeding/clothing homeless individuals to landscaping, interior/exterior house repair and being a handy man.

In his spare time, Kittling played dominoes, basketball, football, collected coins, scrap metals and spending time with his family.

Kittling is survived by three daughters, LaNeesha Alexander, Taija Dotson and Rebecca Nichols; three brothers, Kenny L. VanBuren, Michael Kittling and James Kittling and three sisters, Lillie D. Kittling, Werleans Kittling and Lurlean Hudson.

