Dash cam video shows traffic stop that led to deadly police shooing in Middletown

Newly released cruiser camera video shows the traffic stop that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Middletown last month.

The video, released by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), shows officers follow a sliver Jeep into the parking lot of a Walmart on Town Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Middletown officers conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep after they saw it commit a traffic violation, according to a newly released incident report.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner IDs man killed in Middletown police shooting

The report states that after running the driver’s information though the LEADS system, they learned he was not driving with a valid driver’s license. The video shows an officer remove the driver from the vehicle while another officer remains by the door of the front passenger.

After police identified the passenger, Victor Lykins, they learned he had an active warrant.

“Officers attempted to have Lykins step out of the passenger side of the vehicle, however at this time Lykins brandished a handgun,” the incident report states.

The video is blurred in order to redact the “identities of individuals who at one point were though to have potentially committed a crime, but were not charged with an offense,” according to the BCI.

>> Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton

Just over six minutes into the video, a second officer walks to the passenger side and they open the door to the Jeep. Movement is seen, but due to the redaction of the video, its unclear if this is when the shooting happened. The officers then walk away from the car and come back roughly three minutes later and pull Lykins from the vehicle.

Officers can then been seen performing CPR on Lykins before additional law enforcement and EMS arrive on scene. Lykins died on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.







