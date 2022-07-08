Dash to cash, bonds as position gauge mired in extreme bearishness - BoFA

Person walks past a Bank of America sign in New York City
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors sought shelter in cash and U.S. Treasuries and dumped gold and equities as markets braced for a bumpy ride as central banks raise rates aggressively in the face of slowing economic growth, BoFA Securities said in a weekly note on Friday.

Investors squirreled $62.6 billion into cash and $2.4 billion into bonds, BoFA said citing EPFR data. The week ending July 6 marked the biggest inflow into U.S. Treasuries in eight weeks, while emerging market equities saw the biggest outflow in eight weeks.

"The simple truth remains that the second half is most likely to be one of slowing growth and rising rates," BofA analysts said led by Michael Hartnett.

"Bear markets end with a recession or an event that causes Fed to reverse policy.. bear markets aren't over and the Big Low has yet to be reached."

A market indicator measuring how investors are positioned held at "extremely bearish" levels for a fourth consecutive week. Outflows from European equity funds extended into its 21st week, while emerging market debt has now seen outflows for the past 13 weeks.

In other notable highlights, a U.S. Treasury bond market volatility gauge held above 150 for only the 11th time in the past 35 years, levels coinciding with recessions or default.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Recommended Stories

  • Investors fear earnings season will spark new equities selloff

    The upcoming corporate earnings season could prompt another sharp fall in global share prices with profit forecasts looking far too upbeat given mounting recession risks, investors and analysts warn. Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays, said earnings were "taking over from valuations as the next market driver". According to the British bank, equity markets may struggle to find a bottom until profit forecasts are reset lower.

  • King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets

    A cocktail of global growth fears, Federal Reserve hawkishness and euro weakness has boosted the U.S. dollar to its highest level in around 20 years, and some investors are betting there may be more gains ahead. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, is up 12% against a basket of its peers in 2022 and is on track for its best year since 2014. Investors believe the Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising interest rates more aggressively than many other global central banks as it faces the worst U.S. inflation in decades, making the dollar more attractive to yield-seeking investors.

  • TikTok Owner Loses Musical.ly Co-Founder After Edtech Flop

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the brains behind the app that morphed to become TikTok has left its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd., after Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown scuppered an expansion into gaming and education.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futur

  • Ukraine Latest: All Eyes on G-20 as US, Russia, China Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- A meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers got under way in Bali, with Russia, China and the US all in attendance. The US is expected to press the case that Moscow’s military actions set a dangerous precedent, as Washington works with its partners to prevent the Kremlin’s top envoy from subverting the agenda.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plun

  • SCB X Weighs Options for $1.5 Billion Asset Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- SCB X Pcl is considering options including a sale of its asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing industry consolidation in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futures Sli

  • US Services Gauge Slips to Lowest Level in More Than Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in the US services sector eased in June to a more than two-year low as orders softened amid ongoing hiring challenges and capacity constraints.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowin

  • Analysis:'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters

    Long one of the globe's economic stars, Germany is on a brink of a reversal of fortune which some fear imperils the prosperity built by its post-war generation. While on the surface, the German economic engine is purring, a recent reversal in exports and steep stock price falls betray deep-seated problems in the continent's most populous and industrious country, a central pillar of the European Union. In May, Europe's biggest economy imported more than it exported for the first time in three decades, breaking a winning streak as "Exportweltmeister" or "global export champion" since the country's reunification.

  • Crypto Market Brushes Aside US Treasury Framework for Digital Assets

    On Thursday, the US Treasury Department released its first response to the Biden Executive Order. The response had little detail to spook crypto investors.

  • 3 Things to Do to Manage a Bear Market Early in Retirement

    Retirees risk outliving their savings if market returns remain subpar. But bonds and cash can help savers improve their portfolios’ durability.

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) a value-priced FinTech or an overvalued Bank? This is a question posed by Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who believes this is currently the major debate amongst investors. Dolev also has a novel answer to the question: “We call SOFI an attractive 'FinBank' that is benefiting from the best of both worlds: 1) being a bank helps keep funding costs low, and 2) having the allure of a branded, next-gen FinTech creates a powerful funnel for low-CAC, high-LTV customers.” Valuation

  • The Making of Saudi Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- A few years from now, an American executive flying into Saudi Arabia could disembark from an airline founded by its sovereign wealth fund and order an Uber, a company in which the same fund owns a 4% stake. Whisked across the capital, the executive might check into a boutique hotel in a former palace, also owned by the Public Investment Fund.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceCh

  • Asian stocks track Wall Street gains ahead of U.S. payroll data

    Asian shares tracked overnight Wall Street gains in early trading on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled and sterling began to claw back recent losses following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign. Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.23% at 26,817.24 in morning trade, its highest mark since June 29th. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8% to its highest level in a week, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.18% and set for its best week in five months.

  • Fed hawks signal downshift in U.S. rate hikes after July

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

  • Abe in ‘Grave’ Condition as Attack on Ex-Leader Shocks Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- was in grave condition after he was shot during a campaign event Friday, an attack that shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream J

  • ‘The biggest Ponzi scheme in history’: This CEO warns that the Fed’s strategy has created a giant bubble in housing. Here’s what he likes for protection

    Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.

  • A stock market bottom could be near as short-sellers become hesitant to press bets after making nearly $300 billion in profits this year, S3 Partners says

    "Short sellers will be able to weather short-term bear rallies and hold onto their positions without being squeezed," S3 Partners said.

  • What the stock market could look like for the rest of 2022, according to experts

    Stock market woes will persist into the second half of the year but stocks will eventually bottom out and begin to recover, offering hope for beleaguered investors, experts told ABC News of their predictions. The stock market took a historic plunge over the first half of the year, and many of the same economic threats still loom as inflation remains sky-high and the Federal Reserve pursues aggressive moves to tame price hikes by raising borrowing costs. As investors eventually jump off the sidelines, the market will stabilize and begin to recover, they predicted.

  • Rivian’s EV Pickup Truck Has Outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the same period

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • ‘I’m betting the second half turns out better’: Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce. Here’s what he likes to ‘protect you’ while the Fed keeps tightening

    Mark these names if you want to bet on a bounce.