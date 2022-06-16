The Dash egg cooker can change your morning routine—and it's less than $20 for Prime Day

This gadget can make all types of eggs at a simple touch of a button and is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to cooking eggs, it's always tricky to keep the balance of not over- or undercooking them. For those who don't have the patience, a dedicated egg cooker may be a good idea. The Dash egg cooker is great for the job and is now heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

This gadget comes in a range of vibrant colors—right now, you can get the aqua and red 12-egg model for $19.99. That's $10 off its retail price. You can also save $3 if you opt for the 6-egg version in yellow.

This larger option has 4.5 stars on Amazon from more than 20,000 reviews. Why do people love it so much? It claims to make eggs of all types (hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached and omelette) in a quick, easy and clean manner.

Our tester made a ton of breakfast dishes using the standard 6-egg and deluxe 12-egg models. The eggs came out perfectly done, and she was particularly happy about how easy this gadget was to clean up.

Snag your egg cooker now as the deal may not last for long!

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get the Dash egg cooker for less than $20