The Dash egg cooker can change your morning routine—and it's $20 for Prime Day 2021

This popular egg cooker is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

When it comes to cooking eggs, it's always tricky to keep the perfect balance to not over- or undercook them. For those who don't have the patience to practice, a dedicated egg cooker may be a good idea. The Dash egg cooker is great for the job and is now heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

This gadget comes in a bevy of vibrant colors—right now, you can get the aqua and red 12-egg model for $19.99. That's $10 off its retail price. You can also save $3 if you opt for the six-egg version in yellow.

This larger option has 4.5 stars on Amazon from more than 20,000 reviews. Why do people love it so much? It claims to make eggs of all types (hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached and omelette) in a quick, easy and clean manner.

Our tester made a ton of breakfast dishes using the standard six-egg and deluxe 12-egg models. The eggs came out perfectly done and she was particularly happy about how easy this gadget was to clean up.

Snag your egg cooker now as the deal may not last for long!

