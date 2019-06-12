Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles

By Alexandra Ulmer and Rajendra Jadhav

HARIDWAR, India (Reuters) - Three years ago, Indian yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev was riding high.

The consumer goods empire he co-founded had tapped into a wave of Hindu nationalism after the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Customers were snapping up Patanjali Ayurved's affordable, Indian-made products such as coconut oil and ayurvedic remedies, in a mounting threat to foreign companies that had bet big on India.

"Turnover figures will force multinational companies to go for kapalbhati," saffron-robed Ramdev declared in 2017, in reference to a yoga breathing exercise, vowing sales would more than double to 200 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) in the year to March 2018.

But instead Patanjali's sales plunged 10% to 81 billion rupees, according to its annual financial report.

And in the last fiscal year, it likely deteriorated further, say company sources and analysts. Provisional data indicated sales of just 47 billion rupees in the nine months to Dec. 31, CARE Ratings said in April, based on information from Patanjali.





(Graphic: Patanjali yearly sales link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2WZ0MiW)





According to interviews with current and former employees, suppliers, distributors, store managers, and consumers, Patanjali's ambitions have been hobbled by missteps.

In particular, they highlight inconsistent quality as Patanjali expanded very quickly.

The company says its rapid expansion did bring some teething problems, but that they had been overcome.

Patanjali also suffered, like many others, from Modi's 2016 ban on high-denomination banknotes and 2017 introduction of a new goods and services tax. The moves disrupted economic activity.





"PROBLEMS WERE EXPECTED"

Patanjali says it has 3,500 distributors that supply some 47,000 retail counters across India. Patanjali shops, mostly popular with rural Indians rising into the middle class, sell snacks like mango candy or ayurvedic remedies promising to cure joint pain.

Ramdev, a household name whose TV yoga shows are watched by millions, has been the public face of Patanjali since it was set up in 2006 and remains its brand ambassador - his bearded face smiles down from ubiquitous billboards and hoardings in Indian villages.

But the company is owned by his business partner Acharya Balkrishna, who met Ramdev at a Sanskrit school three decades ago and holds 98.55% of Patanjali's shares, according to a 2018 company filing.

The 46-year-old Balkrishna, whose net worth Forbes puts at $4.9 billion, brushed aside concerns about the company's health during an April interview at one of Patanjali's yoga centers near Haridwar, an ancient pilgrimage site in northern India.

"We suddenly expanded, we started three-four new units, and so problems were expected. We have solved that network problem," said Balkrishna, referring to supply chain issues that affected deliveries. The problems were concentrated in "set-up and networking", he said, without elaborating.

One ex-employee said issues included not having long-term deals with transporters, which complicated planning and increased costs. Patanjali executives also lacked the software needed to effectively track sales, another former worker said.

Balkrishna declined to give sales estimates for the current fiscal year or last but said future results would be "better".

Reuters sent follow-up questions to Patanjali's public relations officer K.K. Mishra, who said the queries had been forwarded to a special committee. Calls and messages to Balkrishna's assistant about the queries went unanswered.





THIRD PARTY SUPPLIERS

As Patanjali has ramped up its offering to more than 2,500 goods, it has prioritized scale over quality and farmed out production to third parties, which has dented quality, two former office executives and a supplier said.

In 2017, Nepal's drug watchdog found that six Patanjali medical products had microorganism content above a maximum ceiling set by the regulator. Santosh K.C., an official at Nepal's Department of Drug Administration, said there were no problems with other Patanjali products.

Balkrishna denies there have been quality issues, noting that India's national laboratories accreditation board has approved Patanjali's central lab.

"Quality is not a problem," Balkrishna said.