Dashcam captures man shooting at car multiple times before attempted carjacking in southwest Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were in the right place at the right time after an attempted carjacking.

It was Aug.15 when officers were near McDaniel Street and University Avenue in southwest Atlanta and heard gunfire.

Authorities said they spotted a man, later identified as Andrew Williams,34, running from the area.

Video shows the moment Williams tried to get away from police by jumping fences and running through backyards but he was quickly handcuffed.

Officers said during the investigation they learned that Williams tried to hijack a car and shot at the vehicle several times. The entire incident was captured on dashcam.

Atlanta officials said they performed an extensive search for Williams’ gun but could not find it.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property and obstruction.

