Dashcam catches missile barely missing traffic in Kyiv

STORY: Video showed part of missile falling onto the road right in front of a driving car which then continued drove on.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kyiv from the buildings and roads seen in the video, which matched satellite and file imagery of the area. Reuters filmed the aftermath of the incident on Monday (May 29) which also verifies the date and location.

All the Russian missiles were shot down, but one person in the central Podil district was taken to hospital, authorities said. No major damage was reported.

Ukraine shot down 11 cruise and ballistic missiles fired in the second of Monday's attacks on Kyiv, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Russia's main targets are typically stocks of Western weapons, energy facilities and government buildings, but the fact the missiles over Kyiv were shot down made it difficult to establish their target on Monday, he said.

Russia has increased the frequency of air attacks as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive.