Dashcam shows an attempted emergency landing ending in a fiery plane crash on the 91 Freeway
Two people were on board the plane, and neither were injured, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on a California freeway on Tuesday, August 9, video shows.The Corona Fire Department said the plane crashed on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona. Video by the department shows crews arriving at the scene and working to extinguish flames from the burning aircraft.Local media citing authorities said the plane, carrying a pilot and a passenger, hit a truck carrying three people. No-one was hurt, KTLA reported. Credit: Corona Fire Department via Storyful
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rachel Maddow credited the Fox News host with giving her her first paid TV gig on his MSNBC show "Tucker" in 2005.
The man, who didn't resurface on Saturday, hadn't been found as of Sunday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
A health emergency has been declared in Riverside County due to the growing number of monkeypox cases.
Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed Trump in his political sweet spot, allowing him to claim that he is a victim of institutional forces trying to destroy him. The much-employed narrative again had Republicans rallying around him at a time when his grip on the party appeared to be slipping.
The family says they faced racial discrimination and profiling that led to a private birthday party being dropped without warning because officials at Summit Waves Aquatic Facility were “uncomfortable” with their presence.
Sacramento County has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency.
A Monterey Bay photographer on Saturday shared images showing a sea lion perched on the belly of a humpback whale.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Tuesday said he warned FBI Director Christopher Wray that the recent search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence could impact the agency’s credibility. “Last night’s raid on the home of a former U.S. president without explanation will only further erode confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department,” Grassley said…
Investigators were working to determine whether the person struck was walking on the freeway or had exited a vehicle prior to the crash. An hours-long Sigalert was issued during the course of the investigation, which was lifted at around 4:30 a.m.
"If he comes out hard like that, I think that'll work into Nate's favor. "I think Nate has to bring him into deep water."
"You can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself," Renée Zellweger said about life in her 50s
Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.
Meta provided user information to police in Nebraska that led directly to the prosecution of a 17-year-old girl for alleged crimes relating to an abortion, court documents show. The company could have challenged the legal order, but instead provided the teenager's direct messages to cops, who are now charging the girl with three felonies for using a mail-order abortion pill and burying the miscarried fetus. According to court documents first published by Motherboard (the case itself was first reported by the Lincoln Journal-Star), a Nebraska detective was investigating "concerns that a juvenile female... had given birth prematurely supposedly to a stillborn child."
A political action committee started by Republicans opposed to Donald Trump launched an ad campaign targeting UGA football great Herschel Walker.
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta.
At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not aware of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago before it happened.
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."View Entire Post ›
The 34-year-old male victim was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when the alligator attacked, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission